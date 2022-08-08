Read full article on original website
Related
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish
Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
Former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy used a word white people can never say | Opinion
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned after reading an offensive racial term off the iPad of a player. Gundy should have known better.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cale Gundy: What we know after Oklahoma assistant coach resigned
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigned after acknowledging he said an inappropriate word during a team meeting. What we know on the situation so far.
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Kirk Herbstreit Identifies "Underrated" College Football Coach
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is giving some love to a coach out of the Big Ten that rarely gets mentioned among the top assistants in college football. Last week, the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted that Minnesota defensive coordinator Jim Rossi is "one of [the] most underrated DC’s in CFB!" Rossi...
Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral
Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari. Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school." "This ...
2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC
The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
Husker Hour: Break the Curse, Luke Mullin, Camp Latest
A new voice joins the team with plenty to talk about
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
Leg Injury Could Limit Ridgeway in NFL Debut
After walking off on own power, trainers monitoring to determine actions for Saturday's Dallas Cowboys' preseason game
Comments / 0