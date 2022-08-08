ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish

Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC

The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

