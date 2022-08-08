Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
UWM Holdings (UWMC) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. — Originations of $29.9 billion in 2Q22, compared to $59.2 billion in 2Q21. — Purchase originations...
Emerson (EMR) Q3 2022 Earnings Results
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. These are the details. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. Below are the highlights. — June trailing three-month underlying orders up 10 percent. — Net sales were $5.0 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales2...
Array Technologies (ARRY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the details. Q2 2022 Highlights. — Revenue of $424.9 million. — Net loss to common stockholders of $15.0 million. — Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9...
Novavax (NVAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. — Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was...
EVgo (EVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2022. — Revenue of $9.1 million. — Network throughput of 10.1...
BARK (BARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Results
BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q1 2023 Financial Highlights. — Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $131.2 million, approximately $1.2 million better than the Company’s first...
Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — Revenue was $591.2 million, up 30% year over year. — Net cash provided by operating activities of $26.5 million; Free cash flow was...
Warner Music Group (WMG) Q3 2022 Results
Warner Music Group (WMG) recently announced its Q3 2022 results. These are the details. Warner Music Group (WMG) recently announced its Q3 2022 results. Below are the highlights. For the three months ended June 30, 2022:. — Total revenue grew 7% or 12% in constant currency. — Digital revenue grew...
Workhorse Group (WKHS) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Sales, net of returns and allowances, for the second quarter of 2022 were recorded at $12.6 thousand...
