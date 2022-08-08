Read full article on original website
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
Pleasant Hill Donates Ladder Truck to DMACC’s Growing Fire Science Program
Pleasant Hill City Council unanimously approves donation. Ladder truck and other fire apparatus present a unique training opportunity for DMACC students. A new ladder truck today costs around $1.6 million. DMACC Fire Science graduates are in great demand. DMACC Fire Science students now have a fully-functional fire department ladder truck...
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
DMACC’s Horticulture Program Under New Leadership
· Associate Professor Jim Mason is now the Department Chair of DMACC’s Horticulture Department. · Former DMACC Horticulture Program Lab Assistant Diane Brockshus is now a Full-Time Horticulture instructor. ANKENY, Iowa—There will be some familiar faces in different roles in DMACC’s Horticulture Program this fall. Jim Mason,...
Kenneth Arnold
PILOT MOUND, Iowa—Kenneth (Kenny) Don Arnold 73, of Pilot Mound, Iowa, died August 8, 2022, at his acreage in rural Boone County. Kenny was born September 20, 1948, in Independence, IA, the son of Donald and Neva Mae (Mulford) Arnold. He grew up in rural Buchanan County. He was a 1966 graduate of East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, IA.
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
4th Phase of City’s Infiltration and Inflow Program Begins Monday
BOONE, Iowa—The fourth phase of the City of Boone’s Infiltration and Inflow Program will begin Monday, August 15th, with an evaluation of the targeted area. City crews with assistance from WHKS & Company, Engineers will be conducting smoke testing in the designated area. The purpose of the smoke...
Drought Conditions Continue to Spread
BOONE, Iowa—The National Weather Service updated drought information today, using this weeks map by the U.S. Drought monitor. A week ago, drought conditions were expanding, and this week, Boone County is now included in the abnormally dry area or D0. Little change has occurred in northwest Iowa where extreme drought has been an issue since last year. Moderate drought conditions have almost doubled in size.
Fareway buying Bondurant grocery store from Powerball winners
BONDURANT, Iowa – A Bondurant grocery store opened by lottery winners Brian and Mary Lohse will soon become a Fareway. The Boone-based grocery chain announced Friday an agreement has been reached to purchase the Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant. The purchase is expected to be finalized in early 2023. Mary Lohse bought the […]
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
Reward offered in Polk County homicide investigation
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to a material witness in a Polk County homicide investigation. 51-year-old Scott Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on the east side of Des Moines on Saturday, August 6th. Police are searching for 38-year-old Courtney […]
Ames PD release name of ISU student found dead in apartment
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department has released the name of the Iowa State University student who was found dead at an apartment complex. Emma Timmer, 20, of Ames has been identified as the student who was found dead at the 425 Welch Ave. apartments on Wednesday. According to the police department, Emma lived […]
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
Why young people are leaving Des Moines and where they're going
The average young adult who grew up in Des Moines moved about 161 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES). That's about 20 miles less than the national average. Why it matters: The pattern of leaving reflects where the...
Crews work to restore power after storm blows through Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines didn’t have power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night. The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines. […]
Person of interest identified in Polk County homicide
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel […]
