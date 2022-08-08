New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes

I receive scam calls all the time. I know you do too. It's very annoying. The worst part is that I don't know who to trust anymore. In fact, whenever anyone calls me looking for a donation for anything, I decline. Not because I don't want to help, but rather because I have no way to tell if I'm being scammed or not - And that's really unfortunate.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO