Chicopee, MA

New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago
GO FORIT#%-';:?
4d ago

ok they are making laws about taking pictures but there letting criminals out of jail and not prosecuting them.vote red

Reply(4)
5
Ryan Collins
4d ago

the unauthorized pictures of the Boston bombers all shot up were some of the best pictures I've ever seen. I hope their parents see them every morning

Reply(2)
3
Denise Rawls
4d ago

as much as I enjoy seeing gross things. when any first responders take pictures i find that repulsive. i recently saw a video of a car accident. the guy was yelling to call 911 instead of video taping. there has to be a line. a very BIG line that people need to respect. put yourself in the opposite spot and it was your loved one or friend.

Reply(1)
2
 

