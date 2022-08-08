ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pulse2.com

AbCellera Reports Q2 2022 Business Results

AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. These are the details. AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Revenue – Total revenue was $45.9 million, compared to $27.6 million in Q2 2021. Royalties associated with bebtelovimab were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Emerson (EMR) Q3 2022 Earnings Results

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. These are the details. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. Below are the highlights. — June trailing three-month underlying orders up 10 percent. — Net sales were $5.0 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. For the full-year 2022, Clover Health is reaffirming its previously provided guidance and commentary:. — Insurance membership is expected to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Array Technologies (ARRY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the details. Q2 2022 Highlights. — Revenue of $424.9 million. — Net loss to common stockholders of $15.0 million. — Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

EVgo (EVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2022. — Revenue of $9.1 million. — Network throughput of 10.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Key Q2 2022 Financials:. Luminar exceeded its financial expectations and maintains a strong balance sheet for accelerating business growth and reaching positive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Novavax (NVAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. — Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Workhorse Group (WKHS) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Sales, net of returns and allowances, for the second quarter of 2022 were recorded at $12.6 thousand...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — Revenue was $591.2 million, up 30% year over year. — Net cash provided by operating activities of $26.5 million; Free cash flow was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Results. — GAAP net loss was $(509.3) million or EPS of $(1.22) compared to a net loss of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

