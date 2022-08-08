Read full article on original website
The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
Array Technologies (ARRY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the details. Q2 2022 Highlights. — Revenue of $424.9 million. — Net loss to common stockholders of $15.0 million. — Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9...
AbCellera Reports Q2 2022 Business Results
AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. These are the details. AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Revenue – Total revenue was $45.9 million, compared to $27.6 million in Q2 2021. Royalties associated with bebtelovimab were...
UWM Holdings (UWMC) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. — Originations of $29.9 billion in 2Q22, compared to $59.2 billion in 2Q21. — Purchase originations...
Emerson (EMR) Q3 2022 Earnings Results
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. These are the details. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. Below are the highlights. — June trailing three-month underlying orders up 10 percent. — Net sales were $5.0 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales2...
EVgo (EVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2022. — Revenue of $9.1 million. — Network throughput of 10.1...
Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — Revenue was $591.2 million, up 30% year over year. — Net cash provided by operating activities of $26.5 million; Free cash flow was...
Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Key Q2 2022 Financials:. Luminar exceeded its financial expectations and maintains a strong balance sheet for accelerating business growth and reaching positive...
Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. For the full-year 2022, Clover Health is reaffirming its previously provided guidance and commentary:. — Insurance membership is expected to...
Novavax (NVAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. — Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was...
Workhorse Group (WKHS) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Sales, net of returns and allowances, for the second quarter of 2022 were recorded at $12.6 thousand...
Sysco (SYY) Q4 2022 Earnings Results
Sysco (SYY) recently announced the Q4 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Sysco (SYY) recently announced financial results for its 13-week fourth fiscal quarter and its 52-week fiscal year ended July 2, 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the fourth quarter included 14 weeks, and the year included 53 weeks.
BARK (BARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Results
BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q1 2023 Financial Highlights. — Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $131.2 million, approximately $1.2 million better than the Company’s first...
Warner Music Group (WMG) Q3 2022 Results
Warner Music Group (WMG) recently announced its Q3 2022 results. These are the details. Warner Music Group (WMG) recently announced its Q3 2022 results. Below are the highlights. For the three months ended June 30, 2022:. — Total revenue grew 7% or 12% in constant currency. — Digital revenue grew...
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Results. — GAAP net loss was $(509.3) million or EPS of $(1.22) compared to a net loss of...
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Q2 2022 Results
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Consolidated Results. — Operating revenues were $908.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $81.3 million, from $990.1 million...
