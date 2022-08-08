Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
AbCellera Reports Q2 2022 Business Results
AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. These are the details. AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Revenue – Total revenue was $45.9 million, compared to $27.6 million in Q2 2021. Royalties associated with bebtelovimab were...
The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Akamai Technologies (AKAM) recently announced its Q2 2022 results. These are the details. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) recently announced its Q2 2022 results. Below are the highlights. — Second quarter revenue of $903 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange. — Security and compute revenue represented...
Emerson (EMR) Q3 2022 Earnings Results
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. These are the details. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. Below are the highlights. — June trailing three-month underlying orders up 10 percent. — Net sales were $5.0 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales2...
Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — Revenue was $591.2 million, up 30% year over year. — Net cash provided by operating activities of $26.5 million; Free cash flow was...
EVgo (EVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2022. — Revenue of $9.1 million. — Network throughput of 10.1...
BARK (BARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Results
BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q1 2023 Financial Highlights. — Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $131.2 million, approximately $1.2 million better than the Company’s first...
Workhorse Group (WKHS) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Sales, net of returns and allowances, for the second quarter of 2022 were recorded at $12.6 thousand...
Sysco (SYY) Q4 2022 Earnings Results
Sysco (SYY) recently announced the Q4 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Sysco (SYY) recently announced financial results for its 13-week fourth fiscal quarter and its 52-week fiscal year ended July 2, 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the fourth quarter included 14 weeks, and the year included 53 weeks.
