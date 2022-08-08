Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result. Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, declined to comment to reporters Friday evening about her request for a recount. Kansas law requires her to put up a bond to cover the cost. Also seeking a recount is state Sen. Caryn Tyson, who is trailing state Rep. Steven Johnson in the Republican primary for state treasurer by about 400 votes out of nearly 434,000 cast. She is asking for a hand recount in about half the state’s 105 counties.
kion546.com
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
MIAMI (AP) — LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. Online records show the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule Aug. 1, and it is set to take effect Aug. 21. The state agency previously released a report stating that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria. Several LGBTQ groups issued a statement Thursday saying the AHCA is ignoring thousands of public comments and expert testimony by finalizing a discriminatory and medically unsound rule.
kion546.com
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are trying to determine who fired the shots that killed a sheriff’s deputy along a dark highway late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said early Friday that the deputy was fatally wounded after 11 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry says it happened on a dark section of road adjacent to open land about a quarter mile from a gas station. He says they’re trying to learn why the deputy stopped there as they search for “the perpetrator or perpetrators.” Several sheriff’s deputies have been shot recently in North Carolina, including Wayne County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who was killed last week.
kion546.com
Colorado eliminates sales tax on diapers and menstrual products
Buying diapers and feminine hygiene products is about to get just a little bit easier for Coloradans. HB22-1055, also known as the Sales Tax Exemption Essential Hygiene Products Act, went into effect on Wednesday. “From now on in Colorado, there will no longer be state sales tax on diapers and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kion546.com
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that is being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in North Dakota and Montana. Joe Hunter with Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says that cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered July 27 on private ranch land near the small community of Sussex. The line is operated by Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of Casper, Wyoming-based True companies. Federal prosecutors have alleged in a pending federal court case that previous spills on the companies’ lines violated environmental laws.
kion546.com
South Carolina man rides 8 miles on horse to get to doctor’s appointment
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That’s just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor’s appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside...
kion546.com
Hyde Park native to open Illinois’ first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (WBBM) — A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state’s first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches. Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he’s giving back. Vic Mensa grew up...
Comments / 0