AbCellera Reports Q2 2022 Business Results

AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. These are the details. AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Revenue – Total revenue was $45.9 million, compared to $27.6 million in Q2 2021. Royalties associated with bebtelovimab were...
Emerson (EMR) Q3 2022 Earnings Results

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. These are the details. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. Below are the highlights. — June trailing three-month underlying orders up 10 percent. — Net sales were $5.0 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales2...
Novavax (NVAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. — Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was...
The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
UWM Holdings (UWMC) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. — Originations of $29.9 billion in 2Q22, compared to $59.2 billion in 2Q21. — Purchase originations...
Array Technologies (ARRY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the details. Q2 2022 Highlights. — Revenue of $424.9 million. — Net loss to common stockholders of $15.0 million. — Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9...
EVgo (EVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. EVgo (EVGO) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2022. — Revenue of $9.1 million. — Network throughput of 10.1...
Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — Revenue was $591.2 million, up 30% year over year. — Net cash provided by operating activities of $26.5 million; Free cash flow was...
Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Key Q2 2022 Financials:. Luminar exceeded its financial expectations and maintains a strong balance sheet for accelerating business growth and reaching positive...
BARK (BARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Results

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q1 2023 Financial Highlights. — Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $131.2 million, approximately $1.2 million better than the Company’s first...
Workhorse Group (WKHS) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Workhorse Group (WKHS) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Sales, net of returns and allowances, for the second quarter of 2022 were recorded at $12.6 thousand...
Warner Music Group (WMG) Q3 2022 Results

Warner Music Group (WMG) recently announced its Q3 2022 results. These are the details. Warner Music Group (WMG) recently announced its Q3 2022 results. Below are the highlights. For the three months ended June 30, 2022:. — Total revenue grew 7% or 12% in constant currency. — Digital revenue grew...
