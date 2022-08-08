Read full article on original website
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Niemela, Hirvonen & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a closer look at three organizational prospects who are playing at the World Juniors currently going on in Edmonton this week. These players are Matthews Knies, Topi Niemelä, and Roni Hirvonen. Finally, I’ll take a quick...
Golden Knights: 4 Goaltenders to Target After Robin Lehner Injury
The Vegas Golden Knights were hit with some terrible news as starting goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 season due to needing hip surgery. He has had injury problems throughout his career, but as he gets older, it is getting even tougher to combat and continue to perform at a high level.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Keith Yandle
Free agent defenseman Keith Yandle is hoping for an opportunity to bounce back from a very rough 2021-22 season. In 77 games, he had one goal, 18 assists, and a league-worst minus-47 rating. Although it was a campaign to forget for the veteran defenseman, don’t rule out the possibility of him finding a new home for this season. He has had a successful NHL career, and his offensive ability could be enough to get him signed. Here’s a look at three teams that would be good landing spots for him.
3 Bruins Who Benefit From Bergeron & Krejci Returning
After a quiet offseason since early June, things got busy for the Boston Bruins and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney Monday. In a span of four hours, the Bruins announced that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are returning on one-year contracts for the 2022-23 season. Later Monday afternoon, it was announced that the team and Pavel Zacha avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
3 Islanders Who May Have to Play a Different Position in 2022-23
The New York Islanders will spend the rest of the offseason trying to put together a roster that can bounce back and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season. With the team hoping to make a splash, all eyes have been on general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and whether he can make something out of what has been a quiet offseason so far.
3 Keys to Wild Having a Successful 2022-23 Season
As a new season approaches, the Minnesota Wild continue to put the finishing touches on their roster before their first game. The roster isn’t the only thing that requires some changes though, as they’ll need to improve several parts of their game to have a chance at a successful season. They’ve already done some things to hopefully get better, but there’s always more.
3 Remaining Questions the Oilers Must Answer Before 2022-23
The majority of the work this offseason has been done for Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers, but there are still a few more things to address, which focus generally on the forwards. The first is Jesse Puljujarvi’s future with the team. Though it may seem like he could be sticking around in a third-line role with the Oilers next season, he could also very well be traded. The team still has one remaining unsigned restricted free agent in Ryan McLeod with little to no money to work with. And finally, do the Oilers feel the need or have room to add another free agent up front before next season? All will be discussed.
Oilers’ GM Reveals Where 2 Prospects Will Play in 2022-23
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland joined Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now to talk about various things going on in the organization. The focus here though will be on two prospects, Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, and where they will be playing in 2022-23. I will break down the impact each can have on the Oilers and the plan if one were to spend some time in the American Hockey League (AHL) next season.
Ducks’ McTavish Could Be 2022-23 X-Factor
Mason McTavish is ready to set the NHL alight. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021 first-round pick gave Ducks fans a taste of what he could become at the beginning of last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game – the home opener, no less – and becoming the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to score a goal. After spending time with five different teams between then and now, he is expected to be part of the Ducks roster full-time this season and could play a pivotal role.
3 Maple Leafs Hoping to Repeat Last Season’s Success
Despite another early playoff exit against a tough opponent, the Toronto Maple Leafs saw great success last season, both as a team and in regards to individual results. They set a franchise record in wins and points and Auston Matthews took home the league’s MVP award. While those were...
Devils Should Expect a Better Tatar in 2022-23
In search of some more scoring for the 2021-22 season, the New Jersey Devils signed Tomáš Tatar to a two-year contract last summer worth $4.5 million per year. At the time, signing him was a no-brainer. He was coming off three very strong years with the Montreal Canadiens, where he averaged 24 goals and 62 points per 82 games. He seemed like a good bet to add scoring depth, but his first season in New Jersey didn’t go as planned.
3 Takeaways from Team USA’s 7-1 Win vs. Team Switzerland
After a decisive victory over Germany in their opening game of the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC), the defending gold medalists continued their winning ways with a resounding win over Team Switzerland to improve their record to 2-0. Carter Mazur, who was named the American Player of the Game, led Team USA with pair of goals and an assist en route to a convincing 7-1 victory.
Canucks’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Since the opening day of free agency when the Vancouver Canucks signed Ilya Mikheyev, Curtis Lazar and Dakota Joshua, the news wheel has ground to a halt. Beyond watching Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Joni Jurmo and Jacob Truscott represent their countries in Edmonton at the 2022 World Juniors, all fans and media can do is speculate and predict what the season will bring both before and after the puck drops in that same locale in October. As such, let’s dive into five burning questions heading into the 2022-23 season.
Flames’ Next Captain Should Be Backlund, Not Huberdeau
The Calgary Flames have had only two captains since the 2003-04 season, Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla (2003-13) and former Norris Trophy winner Mark Giordano (2013-21). When the Flames lost Giordano in the expansion draft to the Seattle Kraken last summer, the role became vacant, and the team opted to run with a group of alternate captains for the 2021-22 season.
Blues 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Arizona Coyotes
The St. Louis Blues will meet their Central Division rivals 26 times during the regular season, which includes three matchups against the Arizona Coyotes. As the Coyotes continue their rebuilding efforts, the focus now turns to their competition and how they will fare against their division rivals. Arizona Coyotes. 2021-22...
Avalanche’s Compher Set to Impress in Contract Year
J.T. Compher is skating into the last year of his contract for the Colorado Avalanche. If the 27-year-old forward needs a blueprint on how to cash in, he only has to look at a few of his teammates from last season. Career years from the likes of Nazem Kadri, Valeri...
An Early Look at the Blues’ 2023 Free Agents
All opinions of the St. Louis Blues’ 2022 offseason aside, it’s fairly clear that general manager Doug Armstrong fell victim to the “flat cap” that was imposed throughout the NHL over the last few seasons. For the 2022-23 campaign, that cap number will be $82.5 million — a $1 million increase from the previous three seasons. With the lack of the traditional increase, the Blues had to make a few tough decisions this summer — most notably by letting fan favorite David Perron walk in free agency (supposedly without an official offer in hand) and re-signing Nick Leddy.
Hurricanes’ Kotkaniemi Facing Massive Expectations in 2022-23
Jesperi Kotkaniemi has experienced more than most players throughout the first four seasons of his young career. He found himself at the center of the offseason drama between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes last offseason, with the Hurricanes getting back at the Canadiens for offer sheeting their star forward Sebastian Aho a couple of seasons prior by acquiring Kotkaniemi via offer sheet last August (while having a lot of fun on social media during the process). It was the first successful offer sheet signing in the NHL since 2007.
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Necas, & More
It’s gone from a promising week in the Carolina Hurricanes’ corner of the hockey universe to a pretty tumultuous one. From bringing back a talented young restricted free agent (RFA) to giving themselves another option to fill out the back end of their blue line, the roster for the upcoming season is beginning to become a littler clearer.
