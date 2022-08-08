Fetty Wap is back in custody after FBI officials say the “Trap Queen” rapper threatened to kill someone over FaceTime in December. A judge revoked his $500,000 bond in Long Island federal court on Monday afternoon. An FBI affidavit alleges that Fetty Wap waved a gun at their informant during the Dec. 11 FaceTime and called the man a “rat,” a violation of state law and the conditions of his release. The musician “knowingly” violated the terms of his release by “intentionally” possessing a firearm and placing another person in reasonable fear of their physical safety, the affidavit says. The rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was originally arrested on Oct. 21, 2021 for his involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that transported more than 220 lbs of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the country.

