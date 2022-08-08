Nelson looks for Rice Lake Speedway Lake Model Sweep

The Rice Lake Speedway will be holding its third and final event for the Late Models in 2022 on Saturday night. For Hermantown, Minnesota’s, Darrell Nelson, it will offer him the rare opportunity to sweep the three event series at the track.

Never since the Late Models have been a part of the special event calendar at the track has one driver won all three events held during the racing season, but Nelson has that chance on Saturday night. On May 29 Nelson held off the persistent challenges of Pat Doar to take the 40-lap win. On July 30, it was Nelson and Doar back at it again, with Nelson swooping past Doar on lap 29 and going on to a second win at Rice Lake this year. Each victory earned the “Hermantown Hammer” $2,000 for his triumphs. To make matters even worse for the competition, Nelson brought his Modified along with him on July 30 and also won the main event in that class.

His combination of an MB Customs chassis and Tim’s Automotive engine has been impossible to beat here so far this year, but Doar and around 25 other Late Model drivers from perhaps a three-state area are anxious to give it another shot.

It should be a great night of racing and race fans are going to get lots of racing for their admission purchase. After having last weekend off, the speedway will return with a full five division program along with the Late Models. For many of the drivers it is an especially important night as it will be the final track point night of the 2022 racing season. Not only will the final points set the lineups for Championship Night on Aug. 27, but two of the point titles are very close and the final night of racing will settle these two titles.

While Ryan Olson (Pure), Shawn Amundson (Street Stock) and Eric Olson (Super Stock) are comfortably in front in their divisions, the battle in the Midwest Modified and Modified classes is very close. In the Midwest Modified class, Kenny Kincaid leads Mike Schnider by only seven points and in the Modified class it is even closer, with Denny Cutsforth holding just a five-point edge over Pat Hoffman with racing on Saturday to decide the final outcome in both divisions.

With the Duane Mahder 55 Late Model race to be held on Friday at the Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie and a number of traveling WISSOTA Late Model drivers expected for that event, many will then journey the hour north to run the $2,000-to-win, $300-to-start main on Saturday at Rice Lake. Race time will be 7 p.m.

For more information on this event, including ticket pricing, check both the speedway website ( ricelakespeedway.net ) and the speedway Facebook page. Or call track co-owners Dave Adams at 715-205-2861 or Mitch Hansen at 715-205-1122.