World Junior Championship roundup: McTavish has four goals in Canada win
Sharks forward Bordeleau helps U.S. defeat Switzerland; Panthers prospect Puutio key for Finland in shootout victory. Thursday is the third day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 3 games. Canada 11, Slovakia 1 -- Mason McTavish, an Anaheim Ducks...
Ceulemans sees progress in his first year in CBJ system
Defenseman has eyes on the World Juniors as the first-round pick continues to develop. Corson Ceulemans can only watch the current World Junior Championship at home, but four months from now when the tournament returns to its usual holiday schedule, he might very well be taking part. A first-round pick...
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team
--- Listen: "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast 🎧. Huberdeau replacing offensive void, captain vacancy among concerns. by Aaron Vickers / NHL.com Independent Correspondent. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames. Summer with Stanley. Makar...
Top prospects for Calgary Flames
Pelletier expected to battle for roster spot in training camp; Coronato returning to Harvard. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Calgary Flames, according to NHL.com. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Brown ready for fresh start with Capitals after trade from Senators
BARRIE, Ontario -- Connor Brown said he has gotten over the shock of being traded to the Washington Capitals from the Ottawa Senators and is embracing his chance to play with new teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. "It took a while to sink in, but it's full-speed...
Chen, Mariano show off hockey skills in 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Olympic figure skater renovates Salt Lake City Sports Complex where he grew up skating. Nathan Chen is known for his ice skating skills, but on Friday fans will get a glimpse of his puck-handling skills. The Olympic gold medalist figure skater hit the ice with contractor/television personality Rob Mariano to...
Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2022-23
Huberdeau still ranked in top 15, Weegar could thrive after trade from Panthers. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Calgary Flames. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
Red Wings re-sign Jake Walman to one-year contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed defenseman Jake Walman to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.05 million. Walman, 26, skated in 19 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, recording four assists and four penalty minutes in 17:28 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound blueliner was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on March 21 with center Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski. Walman also suited up in 32 games for the Blues last season, tallying six points (3-3-6), a plus-three rating and six penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut with the Blues during the 2019-20 season and has totaled 12 points (4-8-12) and 18 penalty minutes in 76 career games. The Toronto, Ont., native turned pro following his junior season (2016-17) at Providence College and played 169 games in the American Hockey League between the Chicago Wolves, Binghamton Devils and San Antonio Rampage, compiling 63 points (17-46-63) and 106 penalty minutes. Walman also chipped in three points (2-1-3) in eight appearances with the Wolves during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
Assist for Joshua Roy in Canada's WJC win
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy picked up an assist for Canada in a 5-2 victory over Latvia at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday. It was a good start to the tournament for the 19-year-old winger, who also registered three shots on goal and a plus-1 differential in 18:32 of ice time.
RELEASE: Oilers mourn the passing of Ben Stelter
The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club is mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter. Ben came into all of our lives at a time when we needed some hope and inspiration. Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team and community was massive.
Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres
23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
O'Connor shares day with Cup, teammates on boat in Alberta
The Colorado Avalanche forward spent a full day with the Cup in Calgary, Alberta. After his daily dose of caffeine, O'Connor and the Cup met up with teammate and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for a cruise around town and then, out on Bow River. As the saying goes, days...
Making Space for Play
Kraken and all Seattle pro teams joined together this summer to provide 'sampling' of their sports and more access for kids in partnership with King County Play Equity Coalition. August 10, 2022. It's been a busy summer for the King County Play Equity Coalition and, by extension, the city's professional...
NHL, 'Immigrantly' podcast collaborate to amplify Asian American voices
Kings defenseman Spence among guests on four hockey-specific episodes. The NHL is continuing to think outside the box as it works to diversify its fan base. As Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth and legislative affairs, said, "It's a movement, not a moment." The phrase...
Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2022-23
Dahlin ranked among NHL.com's top 20 defensemen; Tuch solidified first power-play role. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Buffalo Sabres. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance
Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
Bill Spaulding Named MSG Networks Devils Play-by-Play Announcer | RELEASE
Spaulding replaces Steve Cangialosi who stepped away from the booth after 11 seasons. MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, today announced Bill Spaulding as the Devils new play-by-play announcer. Spaulding replaces Emmy Award-winning announcer Steve Cangialosi, who stepped down earlier this year after 11 seasons in the booth.
