At its July 19, 2022 meeting, the Eureka City Council approved the demolition of the 42 ton Broadway dolos, should a cost-effective solution to move the dolos not be identified. The City of Eureka sold the property on which the dolos is located and the new owners need the dolos removed as soon as possible to begin construction of a new hotel. Local residents voiced their concerns, and encouraged the City to work with local businesses and contractors to find a solution to move it to a new home. Leroy Zerlang, chair of the Humboldt Harbor Safety Committee, met with City staff and businesses to identify a way to safely move the dolos to Madaket Plaza.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO