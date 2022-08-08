Read full article on original website
Bus Fuel Costs Falling on Taxpayers?
Gas prices are impacting all of us. Rolling into a new school year, it’s anticipated transportation is going to cost more this year. So, are taxpayers on the hook to pay the extra cost of transportation?. Vice President of Rohrer Bus, David Schrantz, said a typical school bus holds...
Township Supervisors vote down plan to reopen York County landfill
York County, PA — Plans to potentially reopen a landfill site causing panic in York County on Wednesday evening. That same landfill was shut down by the EPA in 1997 due to contamination. Tonight, the York County Solid Waste Authority, presenting their proposal in Hopewell Township – which caused...
Two Cumberland customers attempt to assault Chipotle employees
Cumberland County — Camp Hill Police were dispatched to a dispute over an incorrect food order at a Chipotle on Trindle Road. On August 6, two customers, one 47-year-old female and one 24-year-old female, had arrived at the restaurant. It was then reported that they came back to the store after receiving the wrong order.
Three Lancaster locals killed in plane crash returning from Indiana, FAA reports
METZ, W.Va. — A Skyhawk Associates LLC plane was reported to have crashed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with three fatalities. According to documents from the FAA, one of the fatalities was the flight crew of the plane, and the other two were passengers on board. The former...
As contract negotiations continue in Dallastown Area S.D., community, teachers rally
York County, PA — There are only three weeks until teachers and students return to the classroom and the Dallastown Area School District is still negotiating a contract with their staff. Bargaining for the 2022-2023 school year contract began back in January, but this has been an ongoing battle...
Cincinnati gunman found to have deep ties in Pennsylvania
The recent Cincinnati gunman, revealed to be Ricky Schiffer, has been discovered to have connections to Pennsylvania. Schiffer was reported to have attended and graduated high school in central Pennsylvania in 1998. That same year, he enlisted in the Navy and would then go on to serve on the USS...
Mosquito's testing positive for West Nile Virus in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirms there were West Nile Virus positive mosquitos in Cumberland County's collection in the last week for three of their municipalities. As a response, the county will have an Adult Mosquito Control Spray August 11, according to a press release.
As cost of living soars, affordable housing is a struggle, causing more to become homeless
Dauphin County, PA — Marsha Curry-Nixon started AMiracle4Sure in 2010, helping those in need of shelter find a home. “Housing is what we do,” she told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “I only need one person to walk through that door every day.”. But, lately, more...
Local organizations making sure kids are set for back to school with free supplies
Cumberland County, PA — Project Share and other organizations in Carlisle came together for a community-supported back-to-school event at the Carlisle Expo Center Wednesday. Carlisle 4 Kids served over 1,000 children, getting them suited up with all the supplies needed to return to the classroom – for free.
Man sentenced for making false statements when purchasing 18 guns
PA (WOLF) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to five years probation for making false statements when purchasing multiple firearms in three Pennsylvania counties. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Eseyuiel Caraballo previously admitted to making false statements when he purchased or attempted to purchase 18 firearms at various stores in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Schuylkill Counties between March 2017 and August 2018.
Opening doors for Spanish speaking entrepreneurs
York, PA — Opening business opportunities to all. Classes are starting with an aim to help new entrepreneurs find their way. “This is our way to reach into the community and be able to give this resource to them,” said Sully Pinos, Executive Director of the Bloom Business Empowerment Center.
Three charged, including local football coach, in odometer tampering scheme
Dauphin County, PA — Authorities say three people, including the coach of Harrisburg High School's Football team have been charged in connection with odometer tampering. Police say Earnest Fry, Keith Fry and Calvin Everett, who is Harrisburg High's Football coach, were involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.
With inflation hitting colleges, one local university hasn't raised tuition in 10 years
Dauphin County, PA — Rampant inflation has been increasing the prices of everything, especially colleges. But one University right in our backyard has not increased tuition in ten years. Harrisburg University says its goal is to not raise tuition, so they budget very differently from other colleges. Instead of...
Chambersburg Police say Facebook serial killer post is false
Franklin County — Chambersburg Police Department confirmed on social media that the serial killer information posted on a local Facebook page was false. The message, now deleted, read about an alleged serial killer and abductor in the Chambersburg area who drove a truck with LED lights and was the cause of multiple disappearances.
Ephrata man charged after assaulting 4 hospital employees
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are charging Damon M. Ruoss with Aggravated Assault, Harassment, and Criminal Mischief after an incident at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. On August 9, Ruoss was admitted as a patient to the emergency room at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Ruoss then allegedly assaulted four hospital...
Beautiful weekend ahead ending with a chance for a few showers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cool start to the weekend as temps dip down into the mid 50's tonight! Open up the windows and enjoy. Gorgeous weather with lots of sunshine and highs around 80 on Saturday. Clouds will increase a bit Sunday with a few showers possible as early as Sunday night. This will keep our temps cool for the second half of the weekend.
Two children struck by gunfire in believed targeted shooting, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 11, just before midnight, the Swatara Township Police was sent to the 4900 block of Cumberland St. for reported shots fired. When police arrived it was discovered that multiple rounds had been fired into the house by at least one unknown person. The...
Man arrested for stealing only Axe Body Spray
Lancaster County — Manheim Township Police were called to a Weis Markets on the block of Millersville Pike for an attempted robbery that had taken place. On July 21, Anthony Cancel was spotted on Weis surveillance cameras walking down their hygiene aisle. Cancel, a former employee of theirs, then...
Humidity drops as cool down arrives setting up for gorgeous weekend weather
Dauphin County, PA — Much lower humidity is here! Tonight looks fantastic with lows falling back into the low 60s under mostly clear skies. We close out the work week on a high note with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Lows tomorrow night will likely dip into the upper 50s, so it'll be the perfect time to give that AC a break.
Much lower humidity as cold front brings drier air Thursday, beautiful weekend ahead
Dauphin County, PA — We finally broke the heat wave! Expect a stray shower in spots tonight with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will be around 70. Much lower humidity arrives on Thursday as a cold front ushers in drier air. As this happens, a t'storm may pop up in a few locations. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Thursday night looks fantastic with lows falling back into the middle 60s under mostly clear skies.
