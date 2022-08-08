ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's when Cult of the Lamb unlocks in your timezone

The Cult of the Lamb release is upon us; the time is nigh to gather your cult of cutesy followers and fight the false prophets infesting the woods for dominance. "This is Animal Crossing if Tom Nook craved power instead of money" is what we called it in our Cult of the Lamb review (opens in new tab), and to be honest, that sounds pretty fun.
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: FTX and Reddit Partner to Make Community Crypto Rewards More Accessible

Popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has partnered with social media giant Reddit to allow the latter’s users to buy Ethereum ($ETH) directly on its platform through the use of FTX Pay, the exchange’s product allowing merchants to accept payments in crypto and fiat. According to an announcement, Reddit’s Community...
Fortune

Stablecoin giants Circle, Tether back Ethereum’s ‘merge’—a bad sign for those pushing a hard fork

Issuers of the most popular stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to a pool of reserves like the U.S. dollar—came forward on Tuesday in support of the Ethereum “merge.”. The merge is a highly anticipated upgrade that will shift Ethereum from a so-called proof-of-work consensus model to a proof-of-stake one, and dramatically reduce its environmental impact.
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum’s Merge Could Be ‘Sell the News’ Event, Says Mark Cuban

Regulations should strengthen the cryptocurrency sector, while Ethereum’s shift to PoS could happen to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, thinks Mark Cuban. The American billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban – believes Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake could be a double-edged sword. In his view, the investors’ excitement surrounding the move could surpass the actual use-cases of “the Merge” and create a “sell the news” event.
blockworks.co

Goerli Testnet Is Ethereum’s Final Boss Before the Merge

The Merge will likely occur in mid-September, as long as the Goerli testnet successfully switches to proof-of-stake. Goerli, the third and final Ethereum testnet before the long-anticipated Merge, will likely switch to proof-of-stake within the next 24 hours. The testnet will officially make the switch once its total block difficulty...
cryptoglobe.com

‘$ADA Whale’ Explains His Approach to Valuing Cardano

A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained his approach to valuing the smart contract platform, pointing out he sees a contradiction between “those who really seem to believe Cardano is fundamentally overvalued” and himself. In a series of tweets, the Cardano influencer known as “ADA whale” on...
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum Launches Nova Chain, Links With Reddit

Arbitrum has launched a second Ethereum Layer 2 chain called Arbitrum Nova. Arbitrum developer Offchain Labs has said that the new chain is optimized for low-cost and high-transaction volume use cases like gaming and social projects. The developer has also partnered with Reddit to onboard its community points system to...
EWN

Ethereum Hard Forks Will Not Receive Our Support – Chainlink

Chainlink has declared its stance regarding the upcoming Ethereum PoS transition and possible network hard forks. The oracle network supports Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake consensus. Forked versions of ETH’s Proof-of-Work blockchain will not be supported by the protocol. The news comes as speculations regarding a hard fork...
