Read full article on original website
Related
Here's when Cult of the Lamb unlocks in your timezone
The Cult of the Lamb release is upon us; the time is nigh to gather your cult of cutesy followers and fight the false prophets infesting the woods for dominance. "This is Animal Crossing if Tom Nook craved power instead of money" is what we called it in our Cult of the Lamb review (opens in new tab), and to be honest, that sounds pretty fun.
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: FTX and Reddit Partner to Make Community Crypto Rewards More Accessible
Popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has partnered with social media giant Reddit to allow the latter’s users to buy Ethereum ($ETH) directly on its platform through the use of FTX Pay, the exchange’s product allowing merchants to accept payments in crypto and fiat. According to an announcement, Reddit’s Community...
Stablecoin giants Circle, Tether back Ethereum’s ‘merge’—a bad sign for those pushing a hard fork
Issuers of the most popular stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to a pool of reserves like the U.S. dollar—came forward on Tuesday in support of the Ethereum “merge.”. The merge is a highly anticipated upgrade that will shift Ethereum from a so-called proof-of-work consensus model to a proof-of-stake one, and dramatically reduce its environmental impact.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum’s Merge Could Be ‘Sell the News’ Event, Says Mark Cuban
Regulations should strengthen the cryptocurrency sector, while Ethereum’s shift to PoS could happen to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, thinks Mark Cuban. The American billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban – believes Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake could be a double-edged sword. In his view, the investors’ excitement surrounding the move could surpass the actual use-cases of “the Merge” and create a “sell the news” event.
NEWSBTC
SOURCE Looks to Supercharge Cross-Chain dApps & Smart Contracts with Airdrop, Mainnet Launch
With an intelligently-designed airdrop, a focus on enterprise development and partnerships, and cross-chain functionality, the $SOURCE Blockchain is poised to quickly rise amongst the industry’s biggest and best. On Thursday, August 4th, Source Protocol Ltd announced the test net launch of the next standout blockchain to hit the crypto...
blockworks.co
Goerli Testnet Is Ethereum’s Final Boss Before the Merge
The Merge will likely occur in mid-September, as long as the Goerli testnet successfully switches to proof-of-stake. Goerli, the third and final Ethereum testnet before the long-anticipated Merge, will likely switch to proof-of-stake within the next 24 hours. The testnet will officially make the switch once its total block difficulty...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Circle Not Bringing Its Stablecoin $USDC to Any PoW Forks of Ethereum
On Tuesday (August 9), Circle Internet Financial Limited — the issuer of fully-collateralized stablecoin USD Coin ($USDC), which was launched on Ethereum in September 2018 — made an announcement that made most Ethereum ($ETH) HODLers breathe a sign of relief. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFT Weekly: Ethereum Founder Pitches Anonymous NFTs, Instagram Adds 100 Countries
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has chimed in on a suggestion to create a privacy-focused non-fungible token (NFT) technology that will let users create an NFT that cannot easily be tracked. While the proposal itself is very technical, the basic idea is for an NFT that can generate a “stealth address,”...
cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Explains His Approach to Valuing Cardano
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained his approach to valuing the smart contract platform, pointing out he sees a contradiction between “those who really seem to believe Cardano is fundamentally overvalued” and himself. In a series of tweets, the Cardano influencer known as “ADA whale” on...
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum Launches Nova Chain, Links With Reddit
Arbitrum has launched a second Ethereum Layer 2 chain called Arbitrum Nova. Arbitrum developer Offchain Labs has said that the new chain is optimized for low-cost and high-transaction volume use cases like gaming and social projects. The developer has also partnered with Reddit to onboard its community points system to...
Ethereum Hard Forks Will Not Receive Our Support – Chainlink
Chainlink has declared its stance regarding the upcoming Ethereum PoS transition and possible network hard forks. The oracle network supports Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake consensus. Forked versions of ETH’s Proof-of-Work blockchain will not be supported by the protocol. The news comes as speculations regarding a hard fork...
Comments / 0