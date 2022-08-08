Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
O’Malley Explains Why Munhoz Rematch Wasn’t An Option
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has explained why a rematch with previous opponent Pedro Munhoz was never on the table. Following a disappointing outcome at UFC 276, where an unintentional eye poke from O’Malley resulted in a no contest being called in his fight versus Munhoz, “Sugar” hasn’t slowed down in his pursuit of greatness — in fact, he’s taken a sizeable leap that not many would have expected.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
mmanews.com
White Names UFC Fighter Who Could Match Conor McGregor’s Impact
Dana White has identified one UFC fighter who could someday match Conor McGregor‘s impact on the sport of MMA. When it comes to star power, no one in MMA comes close to Conor McGregor. McGregor has become a household name, an Irish icon, and a pop-culture figure every bit as a sports one. Further evidence of this could be found by McGregor’s recent casting in the upcoming remake of the 1989 Hollywood classic Road House.
mmanews.com
Terrance McKinney Pitches Two UFC Veterans For His Next fight
UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney wants to test himself against a pair of UFC legends following his most recent win at UFC Vegas 59. McKinney earned another first-round finish against Erick Gonzalez this past weekend at UFC Vegas 59. He bounced back in a big way after losing to Drew Dober on short notice earlier this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Dana White Explains Why He Cut Off A Deal With Hulu For Mike Tyson
Dana White explains why he pulled the plug on a deal with Hulu for his friend Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson is very upset with the streaming service Hulu right now. The streaming giant is set to put out an autobiographical series called “Mike” that will tell the story of Tyson’s life. The thing is, Tyson is not on board.
mmanews.com
Jared Cannonier Vs. Sean Strickland Targeted For Oct. 15
A UFC middleweight matchup between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland is reportedly in the works for an Oct. 15 event. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news of the targeted Cannonier/Strickland booking. Both Cannonier and Strickland are coming off of tough losses at...
mmanews.com
Sterling: Cejudo “Punked” O’Malley At UFC 276
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has given his take on the backstage interaction between Sean O’Malley and Henry Cejudo at UFC 276. While he’s since claimed the result as a victory and is now looking ahead to a blockbuster showdown with #1-ranked contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, O’Malley’s International Fight Week appearance certainly didn’t go to plan, both in terms of the fight and what happened next.
mmanews.com
Nina Nunes Shares Which Amanda Nunes Trilogy She Prefers
Amanda Nunes has a few options in front of her, but her spouse Nina Nunes has a preference. Amanda Nunes is on many people’s all-time great list. She is the champion of the bantamweight and featherweight divisions and has beaten some of the best fighters ever. Last year, Nunes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Jake Paul Announces A New Sports Betting Platform Called ‘Betr’
Jake Paul is planning on changing the sports betting world with his new app and media company. Jake Paul seems to have his hands in many different business ventures and now he is adding a new one to the mix. Paul, the YouTube star, turned boxer is now looking to take over the sports betting world. He announced this week that alongside his partner Joey Levy, Paul is launching a betting/media company called Betr.
mmanews.com
Dana White Rules Out Khabib From GOAT Status
Dana White lays out his all-time greatest fighter, and it’s not Khabib Nurmagomedov. The is an ongoing conversation among fight fans on who is the greatest of all time. in these conversations, some of the same names keep popping up, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
mmanews.com
Cormier Blasts MMA Media For Handling Of Cruz’s Comments
Daniel Cormier is once again taking issue with the MMA media for its handling of Dominick Cruz‘s remarks about DC’s commentary. In the leadup to the UFC 269 Fight of the Night last year between Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz, comments from the former UFC bantamweight king regarding Cormier’s commentary went viral. Cruz outed Cormier for not doing adequate research ahead of his broadcast duties, seemingly blindsiding his colleague in the process.
mmanews.com
Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield Set For UFC 281 On Nov. 12
The UFC‘s 2022 trip to New York’s prestigious Madison Square Garden has received the addition of women’s flyweight action, with surging Liverpudlian Molly McCann set to collide with Erin Blanchfield. With the blockbuster headliner between middleweight king Israel Adesanya and kickboxing great Alex Pereira recently confirmed, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Makhachev Responds To Oliveira Saying “Arrogance” Will Kill Him
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has responded after he and his team were branded “arrogant” by upcoming opponent Charles Oliveira. At UFC 280, the 155-pound weight class will have a champion again, with the title currently vacant following Oliveira’s weight miss prior to May’s UFC 274 pay-per-view. While victory at that event secured “Do Bronx” his place in the next title fight, it took some time for his dance partner to be confirmed.
mmanews.com
Kayla Harrison Mocks Cyborg’s Boxing Debut, Gets Blocked
Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg have reignited talks of a potential fight amidst Cyborg’s recently announced boxing debut for next month. Harrison and Cyborg have been linked to a possible matchup for months, stemming back to Harrison’s free agency earlier this year. She nearly signed with Bellator for a fight with Cyborg before the PFL matched the offer.
mmanews.com
Legendary MMA Trainer Gene LeBell Has Passed Away At 89
Gene LeBell, a legend in the world of combat sports, passed away at the age of 89. When you look at the careers of many of the biggest names in combat sports and looked at the people standing behind them throughout their careers, many times you would have seen Gene LeBell.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Favorite Moment In UFC History
For UFC President Dana White, one moment during his time as president of MMA’s biggest platform stands out the most in UFC history. White has witnessed some of combat sports’ most memorable events during his time as the UFC headman. This includes the rise of superstars such as Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey and back-and-forth wars such as Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili.
mmanews.com
Rory MacDonald Hits Back At Idea Struggling Pettis Should Retire
PFL welterweight finalist Rory MacDonald feels Anthony Pettis and other struggling veterans should be treated with compassion by fans. MacDonald is set to face Dilano Taylor this Saturday in the PFL Playoffs in Cardiff, Wales. He holds the No. 1 seed in the playoffs following a submission of Brett Cooper and a controversial loss to Sadibou Sy.
mmanews.com
Watch: Helwani Gives White A Lesson In Promoting Bo Nickal
Ariel Helwani was as perplexed as most were when top prospect Bo Nickal wasn’t signed to a contract following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series. Nickal defeated Zach Borrego in just about a minute of action during the most recent showing of DWCS on Tuesday night. He showed off his stellar ground game and submitted Borrego with a rear-naked choke for just his second professional win.
mmanews.com
Kamaru Usman Lashes Out At USADA For “Stupid” Requirement
Kamaru Usman is not a happy camper today after an untimely visit from USADA. The UFC welterweight champion woke up on Thursday morning to an unwelcome visit from the U.S Anti-doping Agency (USADA). As part of the UFC’s mission to keep the sport clean the USADA has the job of randomly testing fighters in and out of competition, this sometimes means visits to their homes at inconvenient times. This most recent visit to the home of Usman led him to lash out on social media.
Comments / 0