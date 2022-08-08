Read full article on original website
McKinnon officer spotlight of week
PRESCOTT – Officer Mae (Mems) McKinnon was born in Texarkana, Texas and raised in Prescott, Arkansas. Officer McKinnon joined the Arkansas Army National Guard in 1995, as a senior in high school. She served for 24 years before retiring as a Staff Sergeant in 2019. While serving in the AR Army National Guard, Officer McKinnon worked as a unit supply specialist and a finance management tech. She served in two federal deployments, several state deployments and received numerous awards and medals for her honorable service. She also was a member of the AR Army National Guard Honor Guard Team where she had the honor of rendering a final salute to fallen service members and veterans. Officer McKinnon say’s she has made several friends who became family while serving the citizens of Arkansas.
Bill Watson
Mr. Bill Steeman Watson, age 98 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Saturday August 13, 2022, in Texarkana Texas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Looking For Car Theft Suspect
Nevada county was in a pursuit last night that ended west of Bodcaw on highway 32 near the Bodcaw Creek area. The suspects vehicle was a tan 2005 Chevrolet pickup that was stolen out of Magnolia. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled into the woods and has not been located. Nevada county dispatch sent out a civic ready alert warning all residents in the area to make sure their vehicles were secured.
Ms. Brickney L. Williams
Ms. Brickney L. Williams, 30, of Texarkana, Texas transitioned from this earthly life at Wadley Regional Medical Center August 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born February 4, 1992 in Dallas Texas to Mr. Rickie Williams and Mrs. Beverly James Ellis. She united with Holy Temple...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Gov. Mike & Janet Huckabee Expected at Hope Watermelon Festival Saturday
Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders along with her parents, Gov. Mike and Janet Huckabee are expected at the Hope Watermelon Festival on Saturday August 13th. Word is the Huckabee family will enter the watermelon eating contest and will visit with their friends at the festival.
