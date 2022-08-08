PRESCOTT – Officer Mae (Mems) McKinnon was born in Texarkana, Texas and raised in Prescott, Arkansas. Officer McKinnon joined the Arkansas Army National Guard in 1995, as a senior in high school. She served for 24 years before retiring as a Staff Sergeant in 2019. While serving in the AR Army National Guard, Officer McKinnon worked as a unit supply specialist and a finance management tech. She served in two federal deployments, several state deployments and received numerous awards and medals for her honorable service. She also was a member of the AR Army National Guard Honor Guard Team where she had the honor of rendering a final salute to fallen service members and veterans. Officer McKinnon say’s she has made several friends who became family while serving the citizens of Arkansas.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO