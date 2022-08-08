ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IN

WIBC.com

Whitestown Police Stop a Kidnapping from Kenosha

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A kidnapping from Wisconsin ended in Whitestown early this morning. Two young adults from South Carolina, Ramogi Caldwell (23) and Bresha Goode (21), kidnapped two infants from Kenosha, Wisconsin. They drove down I-65 when Whitestown police spotted the car – which already had a look-out...
FOX59

Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert. Whitestown police initially indicated that two children were […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Two People Arrested in Indy for Stabbing and Hanging Dog to Death

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people in Indianapolis are accused of hanging and stabbing a dog to death. IMPD says Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Person dies in afternoon shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a call of a person shot at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That’s southwest of Emerson Avenue and East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting […]
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
MORGANTOWN, IN
FOX59

Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 arrested in connection to Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Morgantown Sunday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 6700 block of South 800 West. Deputies found a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jerry...
MORGANTOWN, IN

