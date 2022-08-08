Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilton
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wilton Friday morning. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they are not releasing the victim's identity until the next of kin is notified.
Fulton County man allegedly impersonates deputy
A 62-year-old man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after a complaint that he falsely identified himself as an employee of the Sheriff's Office.
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
Alleged bail jumper’s girlfriend arrested
State police said they arrested the girlfriend of Andrew Gibson for allegedly helping him to hide from authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thompson’s Lake drowning victim identified
The Albany County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who drowned in Thompson's Lake on Thursday. He has been identified as Mahbeer Magasa, 58, of Guyana.
WRGB
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
WRGB
State Police arrest two for felony drug possession in Gloversville
GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested two men for felony drug possession in the City of Gloversville. At approximately 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 4, troopers stopped Irving McNeil-Smith, 34, of the Bronx on Main St. in Gloversville for a speeding violation. Charles Newton, 41, of Gloversville was a passenger in the vehicle. Both men were found to be in possession of drugs.
WNYT
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?
Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
WNYT
Fulton Co. animal control officer accused of impersonation
An animal control officer in Fulton County is accused of pretending to be someone from the sheriff’s office. Police say Joseph Passino showed a badge and identified himself as a member of the sheriff’s office while trying to talk to a homeowner in the town of Perth. He’s never been employed by the sheriff’s office.
Albany man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
An Albany man who fatally stabbed his roommate early Friday morning on Clinton Street has been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department.
WNYT
New Scotland murder suspect appears in court
Jacob Klein, the man accused of killing a New Scotland physician’s assistant, was back in court Thursday. The appearance in Albany County Court was a procedural hearing. Klien has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Police say he stalked Rabadi for...
Hudson Falls police chief retires
On Friday, the village of Hudson Falls said goodbye to its police chief. Hudson Falls Police Department Chief Scott Gillis retired effective Friday, Aug. 12, after several decades of service.
Saratoga County sheriff looking for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia.
Woman charged in Mayfield animal neglect case
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has charged Susan Kelly, 70, of Mayfield, with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. This comes after dozens of animals were seized from her property in Mayfield.
Greenwich man charged for false crime report
State Police arrested Kenneth Straight on Thursday for a false crime report that he made back in March. He is being charged with three misdemeanors.
WNYT
Police search for suspect who crashed after Troy, Watervliet chase
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed in the area of 16th Street in Watervliet. Police tell NewsChannel 13 officers in Troy were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Watervliet when the crash happened. The suspect then ran away. NewsChannel 13 is told several agencies are searching for this suspect...
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
Comments / 0