WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
TROY, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest two for felony drug possession in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested two men for felony drug possession in the City of Gloversville. At approximately 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 4, troopers stopped Irving McNeil-Smith, 34, of the Bronx on Main St. in Gloversville for a speeding violation. Charles Newton, 41, of Gloversville was a passenger in the vehicle. Both men were found to be in possession of drugs.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?

Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Fulton Co. animal control officer accused of impersonation

An animal control officer in Fulton County is accused of pretending to be someone from the sheriff’s office. Police say Joseph Passino showed a badge and identified himself as a member of the sheriff’s office while trying to talk to a homeowner in the town of Perth. He’s never been employed by the sheriff’s office.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New Scotland murder suspect appears in court

Jacob Klein, the man accused of killing a New Scotland physician’s assistant, was back in court Thursday. The appearance in Albany County Court was a procedural hearing. Klien has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Police say he stalked Rabadi for...
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged in Mayfield animal neglect case

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has charged Susan Kelly, 70, of Mayfield, with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. This comes after dozens of animals were seized from her property in Mayfield.
MAYFIELD, NY
WNYT

Police search for suspect who crashed after Troy, Watervliet chase

Police are looking for a suspect who crashed in the area of 16th Street in Watervliet. Police tell NewsChannel 13 officers in Troy were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Watervliet when the crash happened. The suspect then ran away. NewsChannel 13 is told several agencies are searching for this suspect...
WATERVLIET, NY

