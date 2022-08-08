Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
David Hand Killed in Motorcycle Accident on North 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near West Olive Avenue. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m., near West Olive Avenue on August 9th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pickup-truck...
fox10phoenix.com
Crash on I-17 in north Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash along I-17 in north Phoenix. The incident happened along the southbound lanes of I-17 at Union Hills Drive, and at least one person is dead. Phoenix Fire officials said a total of five...
fox10phoenix.com
4 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into building
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening injuring at least four people in Arlington, according to police and fire officials. Alrington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the...
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix home explosion: Residents still searching for answer months after blast levels expensive house
PHOENIX - It has been over six months since an explosion near Piestewa Peak destroyed a multimillion dollar home and damaged others nearby, residents are still searching for answers. The blast happened in February, in the area of 36th Street and Lincoln Drive. The destroyed home was nearly 5,000 square...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa intersection reopens after overnight death investigation
MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after a man was found dead in Mesa, police said. University Drive and Extension Road was shut down Friday morning for the investigation, but reopened before noon. Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not release any other details.
AZFamily
Family grieving after mother of two killed in tragic accident in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother of two was killed on Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car while standing on the sidewalk on 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Alberta Lavetta Cons, 30, called her fiance around 5:30 a.m., saying she was in a fender bender. She told him there was no damage, but the other driver didn’t speak English, so she needed help translating. After hanging up for a brief moment, she called her fiance back, which is when the crash happened.
fox10phoenix.com
Questions remain months after explosion leveled Phoenix home
In February, an explosion destroyed a multi-million home in Phoenix and damaged several others. Months later, there's still no answer as to what happened. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Car Accident on Loop 101 [Glendale, AZ]
Two-Vehicle Collision along Loop 101 Resulted in One Fatality. On August 6th, at around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles, Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Upon arrival, authorities pronounced one unidentified individual dead at the scene. Furthermore, all northbound lanes on Loop 101...
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Telmo Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash near Osborn Road [Phoenix, AZ]
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 27th Avenue. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on August 9th. Upon arrival, Phoenix authorities located one motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. However, the factors leading up to the accident...
fox10phoenix.com
Death investigation underway in Mesa
One person has been detained after a man was found dead near University Drive and Extension, police said. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road
An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
L.A. Weekly
Sara Anne Loustaunau, Terry Hill, British Conception Peña, and Galexy Saunders Killed in Fiery Crash near 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
Four Killed, Six Injured in Auto Accident near Thunderbird Road. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m., near Thunderbird Road on July 22nd. Moreover, the collision involved a stolen vehicle occupied by a group of teenagers. According to police, the stolen vehicle crashed into Hill, as he was driving for a...
fox10phoenix.com
Reports of armed intruder prompt lockdown at El Mirage school; suspect arrested
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - All students are safe after an El Mirage elementary school went on lockdown for reports of an armed man on campus. Staff members at Thompson Ranch Elementary School had called police at around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. The school went into lockdown for several hours as...
AZFamily
Man in custody after crash and shootout with DPS troopers in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a shootout involving Department of Public Safety troopers in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. Troopers say just after 7:30 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger that was speeding on Interstate 17. However, the driver, 37-year-old Douglas L. Clifton, then sped away and sideswiped another car. Investigators say Clifton crashed into the fencing on the Grant Street overpass at I-17 and ran off. Troopers and Clifton ended up near 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, north of Buckeye Road.
Phoenix woman dies after being hit by truck during crash
PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck Wednesday in Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on the morning of Aug. 10. Officers found the...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down Wednesday morning after a woman was struck and killed by a truck. The collision happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Alberta Cons, died from her injures. Police say a...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Storm drenches parts of Phoenix; high winds cause damage
During the afternoon hours, a powerful monsoon storm made its presence known in parts of Phoenix, and it also left some destruction in its wake. FOX 10 has team coverage of the weather conditions.
AMBER ALERT: Missing six-year-old last seen in Arizona
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Gerardo should be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Gerardo is 4’ tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
fox10phoenix.com
El Mirage elementary school on lockdown due to reported armed intruder
An El Mirage elementary school is on lockdown after an armed man reportedly tried to enter the building, police said. FOX 10 photojournalist Rick Davis was live at the scene.
