L.A. Weekly

David Hand Killed in Motorcycle Accident on North 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near West Olive Avenue. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m., near West Olive Avenue on August 9th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pickup-truck...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash on I-17 in north Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash along I-17 in north Phoenix. The incident happened along the southbound lanes of I-17 at Union Hills Drive, and at least one person is dead. Phoenix Fire officials said a total of five...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

4 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into building

ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening injuring at least four people in Arlington, according to police and fire officials. Alrington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the...
ARLINGTON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa intersection reopens after overnight death investigation

MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after a man was found dead in Mesa, police said. University Drive and Extension Road was shut down Friday morning for the investigation, but reopened before noon. Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not release any other details.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family grieving after mother of two killed in tragic accident in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother of two was killed on Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car while standing on the sidewalk on 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Alberta Lavetta Cons, 30, called her fiance around 5:30 a.m., saying she was in a fender bender. She told him there was no damage, but the other driver didn’t speak English, so she needed help translating. After hanging up for a brief moment, she called her fiance back, which is when the crash happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Car Accident on Loop 101 [Glendale, AZ]

Two-Vehicle Collision along Loop 101 Resulted in One Fatality. On August 6th, at around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles, Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Upon arrival, authorities pronounced one unidentified individual dead at the scene. Furthermore, all northbound lanes on Loop 101...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

allaboutarizonanews.com

AZFamily

Man in custody after crash and shootout with DPS troopers in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a shootout involving Department of Public Safety troopers in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. Troopers say just after 7:30 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger that was speeding on Interstate 17. However, the driver, 37-year-old Douglas L. Clifton, then sped away and sideswiped another car. Investigators say Clifton crashed into the fencing on the Grant Street overpass at I-17 and ran off. Troopers and Clifton ended up near 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, north of Buckeye Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

fox10phoenix.com

