Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Texas parents charged with endangering child after warrant executed on suspected drug house
SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Deputy constables in East Texas executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house and arrested four people, seized narcotics, and rescued an 8-year-old child, officials said. The bust was made Thursday, August 11, in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way. During the search, deputies...
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 27 1/2 years in prison for man who struck bicyclist and failed to stop
BEAUMONT — DEVELOPING: A jury has decided Jason McKnight should spend 27 1/2 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine after finding him guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid when he crashed his pickup truck into a bicycle driven by Edward Stedman IV, who later died in a hospital. He must serve half the sentence before he's eligible for parole. McKnight gets credit for any time served.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison
A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
KFDM-TV
Surveillance video captures burglars stealing 16 firearms from gun shop in Pinehurst
PINEHURST — We're learning about more evidence Pinehurst police have gathered to help them arrest four burglars, who broke into a new Orange County gun shop. Surveillance video and the suspects left behind clues at the scene of the crime, including blood. The burglary happened at the Red Lion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MySanAntonio
Photos: FBI looking for SETX 'Little Red Riding Hood' robbery suspect
The FBI is searching for a robbery suspect in Southeast Texas that they've nicknamed "Little Red Riding Hood" after what he was seen wearing. Authorities released pictures of the man dressed in a red sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, black pants and a white N95 face mask. Investigators said he is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in northwest Houston on Saturday.
Woman facing charges after leading Orange Police on chase with child passenger in SUV
ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange was arrested early Wednesday morning following a low-speed chase with a child passenger in her SUV. Officers in Orange attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by Evelyn Marie Dargin, 41, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 6th St according to Sargent Medina of the Orange Police Department.
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver seen pulling gun during apparent road rage incident in NW Houston
HOUSTON – A witness’ dash camera video shared with KPRC 2 shows intense moments between two drivers in northwest Houston that turned into one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other in the middle of the road. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Challenger and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
Defendant in Jake's Fireworks drug trafficking case files to withdraw guilty plea
BEAUMONT, Texas — A defendant who pleaded guilty earlier this year in the federal drug trafficking case in the Eastern District of Texas involving Jake's Fireworks has filed documents to withdraw his plea. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, had pleaded guilty in January 2022 to "conspiracy to possess...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jury selection begins for man accused in 2020 stabbing death of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection began Tuesday morning in the trial of a 56-year-old man accused in the 2020 stabbing death of a Beaumont man. Ronald Laverne Crawford, 56, of Beaumont, is set to stand trial before Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court this week on a murder charge.
'Give my family some closure' | Family of man who was murdered in 2021 asks killer to turn themselves in
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of man who was murdered in 2021 held a balloon release Wednesday to remember their loved one and call for justice to be served. Lonnie Scott, 54, was found shot to death inside of his Port Arthur home on August 10, 2021. Wednesday marks one year since Scott died.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
Port Arthur Police looking for man accused of hitting M&D Food Mart clerk with vehicle after stealing wallet from store
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a man who they suspect hit an area store clerk with a vehicle after stealing from the store. The robbery happened on August 5, 2022. Port Arthur Police were called to M&D Food Mart, located in the 1700 block of Woodworth Boulevard, after receiving a call about an aggravated robbery.
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed, 18-year-old injured in shooting at west Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said a woman was killed and an 18-year-old male was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in west Harris County Wednesday. Deputies received reports about a shooting at The Life at Westpark Apartment Complex...
12newsnow.com
16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
fox26houston.com
Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
Comments / 6