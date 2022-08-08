ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lianne Sanderson reveals she received abusive messages as new season began

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QG2pb_0h9PIf7200

Retired England forward Lianne Sanderson has revealed she received abusive messages following the start of the new Premier League season.

Sanderson, who won 50 caps for the Lionesses before turning to punditry, took to Twitter to express her frustration.

She wrote: “I spoke to [sic] soon. I said the abuse had calmed down. But the football season must be back because it only took a day to be called a token gesture, for people to bring up race and speaking about my culture.

“You don’t have to agree with me by all means. It’s an opinion. Some are gross.

“I do [love] social media and interacting but now I understand why people become robots on here. When I realise all people want to sometimes do is get a reaction from you. Then delete their tweets.”

Sanderson was also the target of abuse during lockdown, writing on Instagram last April: “Some days the trolls affect you more than others. It’s easy for some to say just ignore them. But why should we have to? You can’t unsee things and more needs to be done to stop people being able to be so nasty.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds

No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lianne Sanderson
newschain

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career. PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community...
RELIGION
newschain

Russia’s military pounds residential areas across Ukraine

Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy