First 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Go to ‘Arcane,’ ‘Annie Live!’ and Others
And the Emmys go to … the animated show “Arcane,” the costumes and makeup for “We’re Here,” the hairstyling for “Annie Live!” and a number of other achievements that were announced on Thursday by the Television Academy. The winners were announced in...
‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries Trailer Dives Into Armie Hammer’s Troubled Family History (Video)
“House of Hammer,” the discovery+ docuseries chronicling allegations by women against actor Armie Hammer and the troubled history of the Hammer family, dropped a new trailer for the show Wednesday. In March 2021, a woman accused the actor of sexual assault and of banging her head against a wall...
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts
The ”Star Wars“ prequel beats fellow Disney+ series ”Ms. Marvel“ and Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“. The most globally in-demand new series premiere of second-quarter 2022 was Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” In the first 30 days after its premiere on May 27, it had 75.6 times the demand of the average series globally, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group
Quinta Brunson has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which marks the Emmy-nominated “Abbott Elementary” creator, executive producer and star’s first such pact with any studio. Under the exclusive multiyear agreement, she will create, develop and produce original programming for all platforms, including but...
‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off, 3 More Series Shake Up Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
HBO Max’s ”Original Sin“ debuts alongside Amazon’s ”Paper Girls“ and Netflix’s ”Uncoupled“ and ”Keep Breathing“ in this week’s rankings. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Mark Ruffalo Admits Acting as the Hulk With CGI ‘Can Be a Little Dehumanizing’
Mark Ruffalo has been playing The Incredible Hulk in Marvel movies for over 10 years now, and in that time he’s found his way around a motion capture suit. But in an interview Thursday, he admitted that acting within CGI can be “a little dehumanizing at times.”. Ruffalo...
‘Summering’ Film Review: Four Girls Bid Farewell to Childhood in Hazy, Nostalgic Mystery
If movies have taught us anything it’s that childhood is a magical time where, if you’re doing it right, you befriend space aliens, rescue orcas, inherit chocolate factories or play every sport imaginable with an omni-talented Olympian dog. Or, if you’re more of the melancholic type, at least...
Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3
The media industry is on the hunt for new ways to connect with audiences and monetize content. Stock prices for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are all down on the year as Wall Street refuses to reward an array of different entertainment media strategies. As Hollywood desperately searches for the next lucrative (and necessary) growth engine amid a time of tumultuous uncertainty, Full Mint Films has become a microcosm for the growing convergence between Web3 and the entertainment industry.
‘Bullet Train’ Star Hiroyuki Sanada Breaks Down 5 of His Most Iconic Roles
Hiroyuki Sanada is a true legend. Even if you don’t know his name and haven’t memorized his filmography, his presence on screen elevates whatever he’s in. And he can make the most of even a fleeting appearance, like his cameo in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” as a mob boss who is taken down by Jeremy Renner’s Ronin.
How to Watch ‘Emily The Criminal': Is Aubrey Plaza’s New Thriller Streaming?
Aubrey Plaza has a liaison with danger and credit card fraud in her newest thriller, “Emily the Criminal.” The “Parks and Recreation” star takes the titular role in the drama as she tries to solve her student debt crisis by taking a shady gig that might cost her more than just money. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, but is now finally releasing courtesy of Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.
Is Disney CEO Bob Chapek Finally Catching a Break? Wall Street Thinks So
Shares of the world’s largest entertainment company are on an upswing ahead of Wednesday’s third-quarter earnings report. Disney chairman and chief executive officer Bob Chapek might finally be catching a break going into Wednesday’s third-quarter earnings report after a year of massive miscalculations and dreadful decisions. As...
Will Hollywood’s $21 Billion Cash Hoard Be Enough to Save Studios? | Analysis
The record amount of money studios have stashed away for a rainy day might not be enough to fortify its balance sheet — and studio jobs — from the recession. For Hollywood moguls running the world’s biggest entertainment studios, cash is king. Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount,...
‘Rogue Agent’ Film Review: Bizarre Real-Life Con Drama Delivers Superficial Thrills
With a significant number of Americans in the dangerous sway of a well-disseminated illusion, any stories that help us understand the psychology behind believing a con artist, and why such lies work, become a little more valuable in this day and age. The tale of British sociopath Robert Freegard’s wreckage...
Nathan Lane’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy Nom Could Be His Lucky Number 7
This story about Nathan Lane and “Only Murders in the Building” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” ended up with a considerable nomination haul on July 12, with 17 nods in total — and one of them quietly made history. That nom went to Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony winner for both plays and musicals with an equally considerable film and TV résumé to call his own, including celebrated turns in “The Birdcage” and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Lane’s nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series marked his sixth in the category, a record that surpasses the late Fred Willard’s five career nods.
Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg and Additional ‘Cinderella’ Cast to Reunite for 25th Anniversary Celebration
The cast of the 1997 live-action “Cinderella” film is reuniting!. Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg will join cast mates Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox for a 25th anniversary celebration titled “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20.”. The special, which will...
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Inside the Ever-Expanding Amazon Series’ Visual Landscapes
We all know about the expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what about the MMU (Mrs. Maisel Universe)? Over the course of four seasons — as burgeoning female comic Midge (Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) finds her way through NYC’s comedy underground with her irascible manager Susie (Alex Borstein) — the physical terrain of our title character has also changed wildly, her world inflating much like the 1950s-into-1960s NYC is.
Steve Martin Documentary From ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’ Director Coming to Apple TV+
Well excuuuuse me! A documentary on legendary comedian, actor and banjo aficionado Steve Martin is coming to Apple TV+ from Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”). Apple Original Films landed the untitled, two-part documentary film that hails from...
‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Recap: A Refresher Before Season 3
Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) returns with her chaotic high school life in “Never Have I Ever” Season 3, which premieres on Netflix August 12. Season 1 of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s comedy series launched in the summer of 2020, and it instantly endeared itself to viewers. With Season 3 on the horizon, we’ve put together a complete recap of Season 2 to get you up to speed.
Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney
Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
‘Squid Game’ Creator Talks Emmy Noms and Show’s Global Success: ‘I’m Still Stunned at Times’
A version of this story about Hwang Dong-hyuk and “Squid Game” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s been a little less than a year since the debut of Netflix’s smash hit “Squid Game,” and only from this distance are people beginning to understand the true scope of the show’s influence and registering that even if the series wasn’t the best of the season — which it very well might be — it was certainly the most important.
