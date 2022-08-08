Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
Let's Discuss Meatball's Odds Of Showing Up On Bachelor In Paradise
Every once in a while, a very special contestant captures the hearts — and stomachs — of Bachelor Nation. In Season 19 of The Bachelorette, that contestant was none other than James “Meatball” Clarke. Meatball’s passion for meatballs was clear to everyone right away when he introduced himself as a “Meatball Enthusiast” on Night 1. But unfortunately, he was sent home at the end of Week 5. Now, the fans who are craving more Meatball are wondering if he’ll make it to Bachelor In Paradise Season 8.
Elite Daily
That Stranger Things Rumor About Nancy And Jonathan Breaking Up Probs Isn't True
The final season of Stranger Things is going to have to answer a lot of questions, and some of the most pressing ones don’t even have to do with a portal-creating demon destroying the world. Yes, Vecna is a big deal, but for shippers invested in the romantic elements of the series, there are even bigger fish to fry. The fourth season saw Nancy torn between her supportive BF, Jonathan. and her newly heroic ex, Steve (and possibly even sparking something with awkward new friend Robin). Then, near the start of the long wait for Season 5, a rumor popped up that hinted who Nancy will end up with, until it was squashed when the Stranger Things writers denounced a fake Season 4 script leak.
Britney Spears Teases ‘Hold Me Closer’ Collab With Elton John: ‘Can’t Wait For You To Hear’
Britney Spears, 40, brought some excitement to her fans on Aug. 12, when she officially teased her next song. The singer is collaborating with legendary artist Elton John, 75, in a new song she revealed to be called “Hold Me Closer,” and took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of what appears to be the cover photo of the upcoming single. She also added a caption that not only confirmed the name of the tune, which is a version of Elton’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” but also seemed to defend the nude selfies she previously posted to social media after her ex publicly said the photos were “tough” for her teen sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.
Elite Daily
Yes, That “Anti-Communist” Show Mentioned In Never Have I Ever Is Real
One of Never Have I Ever’s favorite things to do is reference pop culture staples of the current era to help anchor it in the present day. Season 3 has dozens of them, from Netflix’s own shows — The Queen’s Gambit, Bridgerton, and Squid Game — to cultural juggernauts like The Mandalorian and Ted Lasso. But the most hilarious reference in Never Have I Ever Season 3 is the one to the semi-ubiquitous Shen Yun stage show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Zoey Deutch Is Literally Her Boyfriend's “Polar Opposite”
Zoey Deutch isn’t interested in dating someone who shares all the same hobbies and interests as her. In fact, she thinks that’s be kind of... boring? During an Aug. 10 episode of Betches’ U Up? podcast, the Not Okay star opened up about her current relationship status — and why she actually loves the fact that she and her boyfriend are so different.
Elite Daily
I Bleached My Eyebrows Like Dove Cameron, And Neither Of Us Recommend It
Bleached brows are having a major moment. While celebs are testing out various levels of bleached — or, in Doja Cat’s case, totally nonexistent — eyebrows, fans have mainly seen the final product and rarely witnessed the actual process of eyebrow bleaching. At least that’s how it was before Dove Cameron logged into TikTok on Wednesday, Aug. 6 to upload a video of herself bleaching her own eyebrows with her bestie. Cameron did not recommend trying this trend at home and I totally feel her. Back on March 19, 2020, I bleached my own eyebrows. It was fun at first, then questionable, and then a major regret, so, it’s safe to say I too am staunchly opposed to trying brow bleaching on your own.
Elite Daily
Chris Evans And His Dog Dodger Got Matching Gray Man Shirts, And I'm Melting
Chris Evans is constantly making me swoon. Sometimes I’m just overwhelmed with how objectively hot this most handsome of Chrises is. Other times, I am overcome by his Boston accent. I am known to get flustered while trying to decide whether or not I like his mustache (right now I do), but today Evans is giving me heart palpations with the help of his adorable dog, Dodger. Apparently, one of the shirts he wore in the action movie The Gray Man shrunk during filming and there was only one thing to do with it: Turn it into a shirt for Dodger. The resulting photos of Dodger wearing a matching The Gray Man shirt are literally too cute.
Elite Daily
Olivia Said Jason Tried To “Embarrass” And “Threaten” Her With Custody Papers
Olivia Wilde finally responded to that supremely awkward moment back in April when she was publicly served custody papers from her ex, Jason Sudeikis. ICYMI, the director was on-stage at CinemaCon, presenting her film Don’t Worry Darling, when she was interrupted by a not-so-welcome delivery: documents regarding the arrangements for their children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. At the time, a source said that Sudeikis would “never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.” but it doesn’t sound like Wilde is buying it. On Aug. 10, she responded to Sudeikis publicly delivering custody papers — and she was understandably not too happy about the sitch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Mindy Kaling Addressed Those “BJ Novak Is Secretly Her Kids’ Dad” Rumors
Mindy Kaling doesn’t let the rumor mill get to her. Not even when it comes to the ever-pesky speculation about her former co-star and ex-boyfriend BJ Novak possibly being the father of her children. Given the duo’s past romance and Novak’s close relationship with Kaling’s kids, it’s no surprise that fans have circulated this particular paternity theory online for years. Still, Kaling’s not bothered. During an August 9 interview with Marie Claire, Kaling addressed the rumors that BJ Novak is her kids’ father — and what she had to say was actually really sweet.
Elite Daily
Black Women In Metal Music Are Screaming “We Belong”
For Amy Love and Georgia South, members of the nu metal duo Nova Twins, going by the book was never an option when it came to forging their paths as musicians. “We didn’t fit in the conventional standard of what it was to be a rock band in this day and age,” Love tells Elite Daily. “It was always like, ‘Where do we place you?’” There was always something: They were told they weren’t “quite rock” because they “looked” more hip-hop. Meanwhile, the duo also faced rejection from their own peers. “When we first started, the Black community didn’t necessarily accept us,” Love says. “We fell in the cracks,” she adds.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 10, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 10, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. We Asked An Aura Reader To Explain Kim and Pete’s Breakup. If Kete’s breakup is giving you whiplash,...
Elite Daily
Sophie Turner Gushed Over Taylor Swift (Joe's Ex!) On TikTok Live
Sophie Turner is the ultimate Swiftie. During an Aug. 10 TikTok Live, a fan asked the Game of Thrones star which Taylor Swift album is her favorite, and despite her husband, Joe Jonas, (who famously dated Swift in 2008) being right beside her, Turner didn’t hesitate to gush over the singer whatsoever.
Comments / 0