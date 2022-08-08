Chris Evans is constantly making me swoon. Sometimes I’m just overwhelmed with how objectively hot this most handsome of Chrises is. Other times, I am overcome by his Boston accent. I am known to get flustered while trying to decide whether or not I like his mustache (right now I do), but today Evans is giving me heart palpations with the help of his adorable dog, Dodger. Apparently, one of the shirts he wore in the action movie The Gray Man shrunk during filming and there was only one thing to do with it: Turn it into a shirt for Dodger. The resulting photos of Dodger wearing a matching The Gray Man shirt are literally too cute.

