Six Alabama players on the clock for Saturday's scrimmage
Six Alabama players (and one to grow on) on the clock for Saturday's scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Maybe Brooks missing spring drills wasn't such a big deal after all. Even with the addition of a couple of transfers in Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell, Brooks looks to be in good shape where a top three spot in the rotation is concerned. A heroic performance in last season's Iron Bowl provided a glimpse into what the future could hold for the sophomore. Now it's a matter of doing it on a consistent basis.
Top247 OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama
Alabama adds another top recruit along its offensive line, this time in four-star tackle Miles McVay of East St. Louis (Ill.). The Top247 prospect committed to the Crimson Tide over Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, and Texas A&M. “I would say it’s the pick because the coaching staff,” McVay...
247Sports
Alabama football: Louisville transfer WR Tyler Harrell sticking out to QB Bryce Young
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young proved just how special he is at the position last season by winning the Heisman Trophy in his first year as a starting quarterback for one of the top programs in the country. A huge factor in that was the weapons he had at wide receiver. Alabama is hopeful that Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell, can help replace some of the talent lost to the NFL Draft. Young recently praised Harrell during Alabama's fall camp.
Alabama caps foreign tour with win over Chinese National Team
Five players scored in double figures to lead the Alabama men's basketball team to an impressive 89-77 victory over the Chinese National Team, which came into the contest ranked No. 29 in the world FIBA rankings. With the victory, the Crimson Tide ends the 2022 foreign tour with a perfect 3-0 record, which included wins over the Spain Select Team (108-64) and Lithuania B National Team (120-61).
247Sports
