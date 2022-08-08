ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

WLOX

City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. He claims the city has been unable to reconcile finances, leaving some concerned that figures are incorrect. “We have had COVID, our mayor passed away a year or...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. President of Black Line Corp Kempton Batia says after years of reconstruction, the Saenger Theatre is in its final stretch. “Having the Saenger up...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Port Bienville Railroad stays on track with safety

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Seventeen miles of tracks and more than 8,000 loaded railcars a year mean another national award for the Port Bienville Short Line Railroad. “It’s real family oriented around here, and we always watch each other’s backs,” said Norman Givens, railroad safety coordinator.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WLOX

Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
BILOXI, MS
mageenews.com

Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch. By Michelle Brodsky, michelle@mspolicy.org. The United States has seen a tremendous uptick...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Moss Point city leaders host rally in support of 2% restaurant tax

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Moss Point leaders hosted a community rally in support of a 2% restaurant tax increase to help fund recreational improvements. The event took place at the Pelican Landing Community Center. Students, teachers, and parents gathered to support the cause. Mayor Billy Knight said the...
MOSS POINT, MS
wtva.com

List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners

CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
VANCLEAVE, MS
bslshoofly.com

Hancock Chamber Names 2022's "Ten Outstanding Citizens"

Each year, the Chamber recognizes ten locals as Outstanding Citizens for stellar work in our community. Meet this year's honorees!. For more than a decade, the Shoofly Magazine has been featuring community “Good Neighbors,” people who work tirelessly – and mostly behind the scenes – to make our community a better place to live. Often, these same folks are recognized by the Hancock Chamber in their annual “Outstanding Citizens” awards.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program

JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

