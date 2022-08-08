Read full article on original website
WLOX
City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. He claims the city has been unable to reconcile finances, leaving some concerned that figures are incorrect. “We have had COVID, our mayor passed away a year or...
WLOX
Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. President of Black Line Corp Kempton Batia says after years of reconstruction, the Saenger Theatre is in its final stretch. “Having the Saenger up...
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
WTOK-TV
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
WLOX
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
WLOX
Port Bienville Railroad stays on track with safety
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Seventeen miles of tracks and more than 8,000 loaded railcars a year mean another national award for the Port Bienville Short Line Railroad. “It’s real family oriented around here, and we always watch each other’s backs,” said Norman Givens, railroad safety coordinator.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
WLOX
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
mageenews.com
Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch. By Michelle Brodsky, michelle@mspolicy.org. The United States has seen a tremendous uptick...
WLOX
Moss Point city leaders host rally in support of 2% restaurant tax
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Moss Point leaders hosted a community rally in support of a 2% restaurant tax increase to help fund recreational improvements. The event took place at the Pelican Landing Community Center. Students, teachers, and parents gathered to support the cause. Mayor Billy Knight said the...
wtva.com
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
WLOX
Local business owner, consumers give mixed opinions on CDC dropping social distancing
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “I think it’s good. It allows people to go get out more,” said Makaila Ivy. The CDC dropping it’s social distancing guideline is a welcome change for many. But for others, it’s a different story. “I feel indifferent about it,” said...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
WLOX
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon’s Madison County site is up and running. Around 800 folks are already working but they’re still hiring. A big takeaway? No packages leaving the Madison County site will be coming straight to your doorstep. But they will leave here with the label that has your name and address.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners
CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
bslshoofly.com
Hancock Chamber Names 2022's "Ten Outstanding Citizens"
Each year, the Chamber recognizes ten locals as Outstanding Citizens for stellar work in our community. Meet this year's honorees!. For more than a decade, the Shoofly Magazine has been featuring community “Good Neighbors,” people who work tirelessly – and mostly behind the scenes – to make our community a better place to live. Often, these same folks are recognized by the Hancock Chamber in their annual “Outstanding Citizens” awards.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program
JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
WLOX
‘We will not forget his legacy’: Former Miss. Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner dies at 74
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A law enforcement giant in Mississippi has died. Friday, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced the passing of its former Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, David Huggins. He was 74. The Brandon resident and native of Biggersville died Wednesday afternoon...
