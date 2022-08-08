ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ star Ryan Fellows dies in crash while filming

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Ryan Fellows Ryan Fellows, star of “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a fiery crash while filming an episode of the Discovery Channel racing show on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (Discovery Channel)

Ryan Fellows, star of “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a fiery crash while filming an episode of the Discovery Channel racing show on Sunday, showrunners confirmed Monday via social media.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” the statement read on Twitter. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

According to TMZ, which first reported the fatality, the crash occurred outside of Las Vegas.

The entertainment news site also confirmed that Fellows had been driving a Nissan 240Z when he lost control of the vehicle near the finish line and crashed.

The vehicle rolled over and burst into flames, prompting unsuccessful attempts by onlookers to pull Fellows from the wreckage, Deadline reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, another star of the show, JJ Da Boss, and his wife crashed into each other in Texas while filming a race for the show in January.

