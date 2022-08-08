Six Alabama players (and one to grow on) on the clock for Saturday's scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Maybe Brooks missing spring drills wasn't such a big deal after all. Even with the addition of a couple of transfers in Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell, Brooks looks to be in good shape where a top three spot in the rotation is concerned. A heroic performance in last season's Iron Bowl provided a glimpse into what the future could hold for the sophomore. Now it's a matter of doing it on a consistent basis.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO