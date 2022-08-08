Read full article on original website
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Hoops Recruiting: Why Tennessee target Silas Demary Jr. could get fourth star
Silas Demary Jr. has emerged in recent weeks as one of the biggest targets on Tennessee basketball’s recruiting board. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, out of Charlotte, N.C., is ranked No. 113 overall in the 247Sports ratings as a three-star prospect. He’s the No. 20 combo guard in the country and is the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
Jashaud Stewart stepping up for Arkansas D-line
Coming into fall camp, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knew that finding pass rushers would be a point of emphasis for the Razorbacks. Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart could certainly help the Hogs answer that question, and the Jonesboro (Ark.) has caught the attention of some teammates throughout the first week of practices.
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
Watch: Saturday morning's Tennessee football practice highlights
Highlights from Tennessee football's practice on Saturday morning as the Vols continue training-camp prep for the Sept. 1 season-opener against Ball State at Neyland Stadium.
Brian Kelly speaks on LSU's 'recruiting heater' in Louisiana
LSU has a heater going and it doesn’t plan on stepping away from the recruiting table anytime soon. It started with a broad, national scope that saw the program add 11 players from eight different states over a month long span in July. That momentum hasn’t stopped either in the early part of August, with the Tigers landing a pair of Louisiana recruits in wide receiver Shelton Sampson and quarterback Rickie Collins in the last week.
Six Alabama players on the clock for Saturday's scrimmage
Six Alabama players (and one to grow on) on the clock for Saturday's scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Maybe Brooks missing spring drills wasn't such a big deal after all. Even with the addition of a couple of transfers in Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell, Brooks looks to be in good shape where a top three spot in the rotation is concerned. A heroic performance in last season's Iron Bowl provided a glimpse into what the future could hold for the sophomore. Now it's a matter of doing it on a consistent basis.
Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Rips Hall of Fame: 'I Need a Different Jacket'
"There needs to be a starting 11," argued Sanders. "There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.''
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
Texas WR Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely
Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended indefinitely from the Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian said in a statement Friday afternoon. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program," Sarkisian released in the statement.
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
