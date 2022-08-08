Read full article on original website
Moss Hill fire station one step closer to fruition
Three years after the donation of a parcel of land on SH 105 east of Moss Hill for a second fire station for Liberty County ESD #7, construction will soon be underway. However, the new fire station will not be located on the parcel of land donated to the ESD in 2019.
Burn ban lifted for Liberty County
Recent rainfall in Liberty County has eased drought conditions enough to lift the burn ban, which has been in place since June 2022. That means Liberty County property owners in the unincorporated parts of the county (outside of cities) can now burn their stacks of brush and debris that have been piling up over the last two months.
Average home value in Liberty County jumped by 22.5 percent in 2022
If you have looked for homes and property lately in Liberty County, you might be feeling a little sticker shock. That’s because the price of an average home is now $198,403, up from $161,729 in 2021, a difference of $36,674 in one year’s time for the same home or property with no additional improvements.
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
US 190 West to close overnight Friday to remove crashed plane from Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas — US Highway 190 West will be closed in the early morning hours of Friday as crews work to remove an aircraft that crashed in Lake Livingston earlier this week while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas Department of Transportation - Lufkin District said the...
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condo building evacuated amid structural concerns
The iconic, 33-story tower's residents do not know when they'll be able to return. They were evacuated in the middle of the night Thursday.
MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000
For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE TO CLOSE
TXDOT WILL BE CLOSING THE HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE OVER LAKE LIVINGSTON BETWEEN POINT BLANK AND ONALASKA FROM 1:30 AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 UNTIL 4AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022.
HAZMAT SPILL CLOSES FM 1314 UNTIL AT LEAST DARK
PORTER TO CONROE -FM 1314 TO OLD HOUSTON -RIGHT TO VILLAGE WAY, LEFT TO FM 1314.
Major highway in Montgomery Co. reopened after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE PARTIALLY OPENS
The highway 190 bridge over Lake Livingston between Point Blank and Onalaska is will open to one lane as crews clean up fuel that leaked from the crashed aircraft that was removed from the lake overnight. Both lanes should be open by 7 am.
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Northside neighbors plead with city for help with overgrown abandoned house
HOUSTON – A Northside neighborhood said an abandoned home has become more than an eyesore, it’s affecting their quality of life. The house located in the 800 block of Bolling Lane can’t even be seen from the road due to overgrown trees, vines and tall weeds. Neighbors...
Chambers County Children’s Museum receives $100,000 grant from The Moody Foundation
The developing Chambers County Children’s Museum has received a generous grant to aid in the construction of their facility. The Moody Foundation has committed $100K to help construct the Theatre. The Theatre, a 660 square-foot space located alongside Main Street on the Museum exhibit floor, is an integral part...
AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
Texas infant killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
This Texas City Is Finally Saying Goodbye To Red Light Cameras
A bill went into effect in 2019 that prohibited the use of red light cameras in Texas.
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards
Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
Robert Parker Morton
Robert Parker Morton, age 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 9, 2022. He passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones. Bob was born in Frankfort, Indiana on August 24, 1938 to Arnott John and Jane Louise (Goar) Morton. He was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church where he maintained perfect attendance in Sunday school throughout his school years. He graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in Michigan in 1956.
