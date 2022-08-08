Read full article on original website
Thor: Ragnarok Star Details Deleted Scene That Completed Character's Arc
While Thor: Ragnarok was all about the Son of Odin, many of the supporting characters stole the show for Marvel fans. One such character was Skurge, who was played by Karl Urban. Skurge began the film as a bit of comic relief before joining the villainous Hela and acting as her right hand man. By the end of Ragnarok, however, Skurge came around and turned on Hela, helping Thor and the other Asgardians. There was actually one scene that showed more of Skurge's change of heart, but it was ultimately cut from the final film.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Chainsaw Man: Denji's Voice Actor Posts Secret Message Just for Makima
Chainsaw Man is just a few months out from its release, and it would not be too much to say all eyes are on the adaptation. The team at Studio MAPPA is working hard on the project as you can imagine, and some big news about the show was just revealed. Not long ago, the main cast was announced, and it didn't take the actor behind Denji long to share a secret message meant for Makima.
Pennyworth Adds Batman to the Title in New Season 3 Trailer
The DC TV series starring Batman's faithful butler is getting a name change. Warner Bros. Television unveiled the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth, which follows the exploits of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he signs on to work for billionaires Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth originally aired on EPIX, but is making the move to HBO Max for its third season. The new network isn't the only change being made, as WBT has decided to give the show's title a facelift by adding Batman's recognizable name to it. According to IGN, the Alfred-centric show will now be known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
AMC Teases Release Window for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series
AMC's Anne Rice universe will kick off in October with the debut of Interview With the Vampire, but that's not the only story from the prolific writer's world headed to screen with the network. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is also coming to life and now, fans have an idea of when they can expect the eight-episode series to debut on AMC+. During the network's panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour on Wednesday, it was revealed that Mayfair Witches would be arriving closely behind the debut of Interview — specifically early 2023.
Cartoon Network Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Cartoon Network is celebrating it's 30th Anniversary today and fans are sharing their favorite memories from the channel. Back in 1992, Warner Bros. launched the specialty network and the rest is history. Cable programming for children had been around for years at that point, but Cartoon Network took to the angle with a focus on animation. While some moments of their history have tilted towards live-action, the most beloved entries that graced the channel have been cartoons. Fans have been remembering the old days when the network played old Hanna-Barbara shorts and Popeye cartoons. Others reflect on Cartoon Cartoon Fridays with the likes of Cow and Chicken, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Ed, Edd, and Eddy. There's so much history to be mined there. Check out all the nostalgia right here down below.
Another Marvel Character is Using The Punisher's Skull Logo
For some time now Frank Castle hasn't been wearing his trademark skull logo, nor actively working as The Punisher, at least not in the way that fans have been used to for years. Acclaimed Punisher scribe Jason Aaron has reinvented Frank in a new way with his latest series, trading Frank's skull logo and firearms for a new symbol and swords. Oh, and he's also the acting leader of ninja death cult The Hand. In the latest issue of the series however Frank's classic Punisher symbol makes a return to the pages of Marvel Comics, only it wasn't Frank sporting it. Spoilers follow!
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
Loki Season 2 Set Photo Reveals Sylvie's New Look
Loki Season 2 is in production and some new set photos snapped behind the scenes of the Marvel Disney+ series reveal the new look and costume of Sylvie (Soiphia Di Martino). The new photo shows Sylvie standing outside of a McDonald's in front of what looks like a vintage station wagon car. Sylvie's banged hairstyle and Egyptian totem earrings make her look much more "civilian" despite the fact that she's still wearing something that looks close to her original Asgardian garb from Season 1.
Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Hilarious Batman Flashback Photo of His Younger Self
Every year that Marvel's Thor star Chris Hemsworth celebrates his birthday, he also finds a way to let his many fans also get in on the celebration! This year, Hemsworth posted a birthday photo that took a look back at his boyhood years – and revealed the shameful secret of his allegiance to DC! As you can see below, Chris Hemsworth was running around as a young boy in a Batman shirt – foolishly betraying everything his future self would strive for, as Thor!
Jason Momoa Calls Conan Remake "A Big Pile of Sh-t"
It's not big news to anyone that's aware of its existence that the 2011 reboot of Conan the Barbarian didn't kickstart a new film franchise like the producers thought it might. Arriving right around the time that 3D movies were reaching their peak, and reboots of comic book properties were falling from the sky due to the success of Iron Man and The Dark Knight, the film marked one of the first big screen outings for Jason Momoa. At the time the actor was just a heartthrob from Baywatch: Hawaii, making his way into the movies in a role previously only played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, but even Momoa will tell you the movie stunk. No really.
