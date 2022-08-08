City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex

Alchemy 43 is planning to come to the Hillside Village in Dallas later this year at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Alchemy 43 is planning to come to the Hillside Village shopping center in Dallas later this year. The beauty bar based out of New York will be located at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. The Dallas store marks the first of two planned openings in Texas, as Alchemy 43 also plans to expand to Houston. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction is scheduled to end Oct. 11. According to its website, Alchemy 43 is an aesthetics beauty bar that specializes in cosmetic micro treatments that produce "well-rounded cheeks and high-profile jawlines." www.alchemy43.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO