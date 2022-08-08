City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex

Read full article on original website
Sisters Fashion and More now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall
Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall on July 30. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 30. The clothing store is located on the upper level in Suite 2074. Sisters Fashion sells clothes tailored to women. 469-293-8787. www.mcmlewisville.com.
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
Mayor John Huffman said Southlake willl continue to support small businesses as they make the local economy "thrive." (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Economic growth and fiscal responsibility are in Southlake’s future, according to Mayor John Huffman. Southlake held its first State of the City on Aug. 10 at The...
I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
This rendering shows what a performing arts center at Hall Park in Frisco might look like. (Rendering courtesy Hall Group) The city of Frisco and Frisco ISD announced Aug. 11 they are parting ways on a plan to build a joint performing arts center in conjunction with Hall Group and the redevelopment efforts at its office park.
Goody Goody Liquor will hold a grand opening for its Keller location on Aug. 27. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Goody Goody Liquor officials announced the store's grand opening in Keller will be Aug. 27. The newly constructed 18,000-square-foot store is located at 730 S. Main St. in Keller. The store is holding a sales event as part of the grand opening, according to an announcement on its website. The store offers a variety of alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer and liquor. It also sells various mixers, snacks and other items. The chain was founded in Dallas in 1964 and now has 23 other locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston and Longview. www.goodygoody.com.
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
A concept rendering depicts a steel structure with landscaping in place of the Ice House. The rendering was presented as an option for creating an "iconic pavilion" in place of the Ice House. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Construction crews started demolishing the McKinney Coal & Ice Company Building in...
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts will soon be serving up doughnuts and hot coffee in Colleyville. According to the city’s Aug. 5 newsletter, Shipley Do-Nuts is opening a new location in Colleyville. Construction of the business will be...
Southlake's Alliance for Community Engagement aims to "foster" relationships between the city and its community. (Courtesy Pexels) Southlake is looking to create a committee that would give residents a voice in the city. In a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved an ordinance at its Aug. 2 meeting to create...
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
Sagebrush Drive will be closed to westbound traffic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sagebrush Drive will be closed starting Aug. 12. The road will be closed between Long Prairie Road and Old Settlers Road to westbound traffic, according to a Flower Mound news release. Crews will be in the area repairing a...
Alchemy 43 is planning to come to the Hillside Village in Dallas later this year at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Alchemy 43 is planning to come to the Hillside Village shopping center in Dallas later this year. The beauty bar based out of New York will be located at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. The Dallas store marks the first of two planned openings in Texas, as Alchemy 43 also plans to expand to Houston. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction is scheduled to end Oct. 11. According to its website, Alchemy 43 is an aesthetics beauty bar that specializes in cosmetic micro treatments that produce "well-rounded cheeks and high-profile jawlines." www.alchemy43.com.
An interlocal agreement to consider merging the fire departments for Keller and Westlake expired Aug. 1, 2022. (Courtesy city of Keller) Officials with Keller and Westlake decided to let an interlocal agreement involving a temporary fire department merger expire Aug. 1. Since April 1, 2021, Westlake Fire Chief Richard Whitten...
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
Owner Ayesha Patel started her business in her parents' kitchen and now has her own storefront in Grapevine. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) YaYaYum used to be the name of Ayesha Patel’s food blog on Instagram. Now it stands as the name of her charcuterie and grazing board business—YaYaYum Boards.
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
