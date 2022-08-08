ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex

By Hannah Johnson
 4 days ago
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022

I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
DENTON, TX
City of Frisco, Frisco ISD cancel plans to build joint performing arts hall, opt to proceed with separate efforts

This rendering shows what a performing arts center at Hall Park in Frisco might look like. (Rendering courtesy Hall Group) The city of Frisco and Frisco ISD announced Aug. 11 they are parting ways on a plan to build a joint performing arts center in conjunction with Hall Group and the redevelopment efforts at its office park.
FRISCO, TX
Goody Goody Liquor announces grand opening event in Keller

Goody Goody Liquor will hold a grand opening for its Keller location on Aug. 27. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Goody Goody Liquor officials announced the store's grand opening in Keller will be Aug. 27. The newly constructed 18,000-square-foot store is located at 730 S. Main St. in Keller. The store is holding a sales event as part of the grand opening, according to an announcement on its website. The store offers a variety of alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer and liquor. It also sells various mixers, snacks and other items. The chain was founded in Dallas in 1964 and now has 23 other locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston and Longview. www.goodygoody.com.
KELLER, TX
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County

MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
Shipley Do-Nuts coming soon to Colleyville

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts will soon be serving up doughnuts and hot coffee in Colleyville. According to the city’s Aug. 5 newsletter, Shipley Do-Nuts is opening a new location in Colleyville. Construction of the business will be...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Alchemy 43 planning to open first Texas location in Lakewood area of Dallas

Alchemy 43 is planning to come to the Hillside Village in Dallas later this year at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Alchemy 43 is planning to come to the Hillside Village shopping center in Dallas later this year. The beauty bar based out of New York will be located at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. The Dallas store marks the first of two planned openings in Texas, as Alchemy 43 also plans to expand to Houston. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction is scheduled to end Oct. 11. According to its website, Alchemy 43 is an aesthetics beauty bar that specializes in cosmetic micro treatments that produce "well-rounded cheeks and high-profile jawlines." www.alchemy43.com.
DALLAS, TX
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant

Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
DALLAS, TX
