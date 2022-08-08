ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at a La Mesa gas station

LA MESA, Calif. — A fight between two men in a commercial district near Helix High School escalated Friday into a shooting that left one of them dead. The men got into an argument for unknown reasons in front of a gas station in the 7500 block of University Avenue in La Mesa about 9:30 a.m., according to police.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Dead After Argument Leads to Shooting in La Mesa, Suspect Sought

One man was shot after an argument turned physical outside a gas station in La Mesa Friday morning, police said. La Mesa police said they were called to the intersection of University and Olive avenues around 9:40 a.m. At the scene, a man was found with several gunshot wounds, Lt. Katy Lynch said.
LA MESA, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Woman Arrested in Alleged Shooting Death of Wonder Valley Man

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:36 a.m., deputies with the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to the 7000 block of Nablee Road, after a family member was unable to reach Daniella Hess Prieto by phone and requested a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they discovered a male lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hess Prieto was not at the location.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northcountydailystar.com

Fire Investigation – Del Mar Bomb/Arson investigating deadly fire.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Del Mar. It happened on Friday, August 12 just before 2:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive. A passerby called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke detector going off and heavy smoke coming from a house. Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, as well as firefighters with the Del Mar and Solana Beach Fire Departments responded to the scene.
DEL MAR, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon

A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday. SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.
EL CAJON, CA

