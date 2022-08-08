Read full article on original website
Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at a La Mesa gas station
LA MESA, Calif. — A fight between two men in a commercial district near Helix High School escalated Friday into a shooting that left one of them dead. The men got into an argument for unknown reasons in front of a gas station in the 7500 block of University Avenue in La Mesa about 9:30 a.m., according to police.
NBC San Diego
Man Dead After Argument Leads to Shooting in La Mesa, Suspect Sought
One man was shot after an argument turned physical outside a gas station in La Mesa Friday morning, police said. La Mesa police said they were called to the intersection of University and Olive avenues around 9:40 a.m. At the scene, a man was found with several gunshot wounds, Lt. Katy Lynch said.
Man shot, killed outside La Mesa gas station
A La Mesa resident is dead after an altercation turned into gunshots at a Speedway gas station. Police are still trying to understand the motive.
Burglary suspects sought in $10,000 heist
These three are suspected of swiping thousands of dollars in cash and a handgun.
Ex-SDPD officer, three others suspected in illicit massage businesses
A former San Diego police officer and three others were charged Friday on suspicion of owning and operating five illicit massage businesses in California and Arizona that sold commercial sex under the guise of offering therapeutic massage services, prosecutors said.
NBC San Diego
Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Smash-and-Grab Burglary in East County San Diego
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home during broad daylight last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The daring smash-and-grab played out in a span of six minutes. The...
Suspect arrested after 87-year-old man found dead in Scripps Ranch pool
A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a swimming pool last week, authorities said.
Chase on I-8 ends in crash in El Cajon
On Friday, officers with the San Diego Police Department were involved in a pursuit on Interstate 8 that ended in a crash in El Cajon, authorities said.
Suspect arrested in theft of Utah family's dog at Campland on the Bay
After driving all night, a Utah family Friday will be reunited with its beloved mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, who was stolen from a recreational vehicle campground near Mission Bay.
Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in Scripps Ranch swimming pool
A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 87-year-old man was found dead in a swimming pool at a Scripps Ranch home earlier this month.
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested in Alleged Shooting Death of Wonder Valley Man
Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:36 a.m., deputies with the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to the 7000 block of Nablee Road, after a family member was unable to reach Daniella Hess Prieto by phone and requested a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they discovered a male lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hess Prieto was not at the location.
Three arrested after more than $700K seized in illegal cannabis bust
Three people suspected of operating and maintaining an illegal cannabis dispensary/delivery service as well as a Butane Honey Oil laboratory were arrested Wednesday, authorities said.
kusi.com
Human-smuggler who crashed boat killing three migrants sentenced to 18 years in prison
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man who piloted a boat that crashed near Point Loma during a human-smuggling operation, leading to the deaths of three people and injuries to more than two dozen others, was sentenced today to 18 years in federal prison. Antonio Hurtado pleaded guilty to federal...
northcountydailystar.com
Fire Investigation – Del Mar Bomb/Arson investigating deadly fire.
The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Del Mar. It happened on Friday, August 12 just before 2:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive. A passerby called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke detector going off and heavy smoke coming from a house. Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, as well as firefighters with the Del Mar and Solana Beach Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Allied Gardens man, new father in critical condition after PB shooting
Loved ones of an Allied Gardens man are keeping vigil, five days after he and two others were shot in a Pacific Beach alley.
onscene.tv
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
NBC San Diego
WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon
A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday. SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.
Boat captain sentenced to 18 years for deadly Point Loma boat crash
A man who piloted a boat that crashed near Point Loma during a human-smuggling operation, leading to the deaths of three people and injuries to more than two dozen others, has been sentenced.
Vehicle hits, kills bicyclist in Escondido
The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.
Ex-San Diego Vice detective charged in illicit massage business scheme
A former San Diego police officer has been charged along with three others with allegedly operating illicit massage businesses that offered commercial sex services.
