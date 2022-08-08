Read full article on original website
Related
Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
Closing Statements from Alleged Trooper Shooter Trial
The court awaits a verdict from the jury in the trial of a Colesville man who allegedly shot New York State Trooper Rebecca Seager.
Motorcyclist dies in Wayne County crash
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wayne County Coroner’s Office announced the death of a motorcyclist involved in a vehicle crash on State Route 670 on Thursday. Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell, told Eyewitness News that Gabriel Wagner, 32, was involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Elm Place in Honesdale. Investigators said Wagner […]
Two people injured in Luzerne County shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Edwardsville Police responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments in the borough, to find a male with gunshot wounds and shell casings scattered in the parking lot. "When we arrived there was a gunshot victim that was transported via ambulance to Geisinger...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Police Department Name Victims In Monday Night Accident
The Vestal Police Department continue their investigation into a fatal crash that claimed two lives Monday night on the Vestal Parkway. It happened between Murray Hill and Plaza Drive. Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno said in a press release an initial investigation found 31-year-old Stephen Moran was driving on the...
NewsChannel 36
Brett Heffner court hearing rescheduled in Corning murder case
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Family members of the victim and attorneys on both sides came to Corning City Court Thursday morning, but the hearing for Brett Heffner was postponed once again. Heffner’s hearing was scheduled for 10:30 A.M., but an emergency medical issue prevented him from leaving the Steuben County...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted
Jericka McDonald is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. McDonald has violated the terms of her probation. McDonald was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. McDonald is 26 years old. McDonald has brown hair and eyes. McDonald is 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 25, 2022 through July 31, 2022 there were 77 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately...
Investigators look to identify found human remains
New York State Police are looking to identify the remains of a woman that were located in a remote location of Otsego County.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Drugs Seized, Binghamton Men Arrested After Searches in City of Binghamton
Two Binghamton men were arrested and approximately 75 grams of Fentanyl was seized after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Binghamton. The search warrants were both executed on August 11th. The first warrant was executed on Apartment 2 at 65...
Funerals to begin for victims of Pa. blaze that killed 10
MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members of an extended family had gathered for a summertime sleepover. The coroner determined that all 10 victims died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County district attorney, Sam Sanguedolce, has said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out on the front porch. Three people were able to escape. The cause remains under investigation, according to Sanguedolce.
Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense
JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
Elmira Police respond to four related shootings in less than a week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police said the department has responded to at least four related reports of shots fired in the City in less than a week, one of which reportedly left one person injured and another that involved a 14-year-old boy. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, EPD responded to the 200 block of […]
Man and boy dead after shooting in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were found dead in a home in Luzerne County. One of the victims is a little boy. Officers with the Dallas Township Police Department responded to a home on Harris Street around 8 p.m. Monday for what they described as a "domestic/custody dispute."
WLWT 5
Woman appears in court after 6-year-old caught drinking in gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has been ordered to stay away from children following an incident where a child in her care was caught drinking alcohol at a gas station. Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township, with endangering a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!
This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
Man acquitted of forcible touching following Binghamton Court trial
Sean P. O'Connor was found not guilty of Forcible Touching on Thursday, August 11th, in Binghamton City Court. O'Connor was prosecuted by the Broome County District Attorney's
Comments / 0