CNY News

Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Motorcyclist dies in Wayne County crash

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wayne County Coroner’s Office announced the death of a motorcyclist involved in a vehicle crash on State Route 670 on Thursday. Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell, told Eyewitness News that Gabriel Wagner, 32, was involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Elm Place in Honesdale. Investigators said Wagner […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Two people injured in Luzerne County shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Edwardsville Police responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments in the borough, to find a male with gunshot wounds and shell casings scattered in the parking lot. "When we arrived there was a gunshot victim that was transported via ambulance to Geisinger...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Police Department Name Victims In Monday Night Accident

The Vestal Police Department continue their investigation into a fatal crash that claimed two lives Monday night on the Vestal Parkway. It happened between Murray Hill and Plaza Drive. Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno said in a press release an initial investigation found 31-year-old Stephen Moran was driving on the...
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Brett Heffner court hearing rescheduled in Corning murder case

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Family members of the victim and attorneys on both sides came to Corning City Court Thursday morning, but the hearing for Brett Heffner was postponed once again. Heffner’s hearing was scheduled for 10:30 A.M., but an emergency medical issue prevented him from leaving the Steuben County...
CORNING, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted

Jericka McDonald is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. McDonald has violated the terms of her probation. McDonald was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. McDonald is 26 years old. McDonald has brown hair and eyes. McDonald is 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 25, 2022 through July 31, 2022 there were 77 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Drugs Seized, Binghamton Men Arrested After Searches in City of Binghamton

Two Binghamton men were arrested and approximately 75 grams of Fentanyl was seized after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Binghamton. The search warrants were both executed on August 11th. The first warrant was executed on Apartment 2 at 65...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Associated Press

Funerals to begin for victims of Pa. blaze that killed 10

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members of an extended family had gathered for a summertime sleepover. The coroner determined that all 10 victims died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County district attorney, Sam Sanguedolce, has said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out on the front porch. Three people were able to escape. The cause remains under investigation, according to Sanguedolce.
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense

JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
JESSUP, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
WAVERLY, NY

