more1049.com
Storm Lake Fish Disease Diagnosed
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — We now know what’s killing the common carp in Storm Lake. DNR Biologist Ben Wallace says luckily it’s a disease that should naturally take care of itself. Thousands of dead carp are washing up on the shore with city officials considering a...
more1049.com
Peter Noone at Roof Garden
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — This Sunday evening at the Roof Garden in Arnolds Park features a legendary, iconic entertainer. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will be back in northwest Iowa. In an interview with KICD News earlier this week, Noone said as a young child, he learned a lot from watching The Beatles:
more1049.com
Buena Vista County Supervisors Continue Discussions of Potential Move For Auditor’s Office
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors continued discussions on a proposal made last week to potentially move the at least part of the Auditor’s office to a new location due to a lack of space. The conversation was started in hopes of at...
algonaradio.com
Algona Woman Claims Scratch Off Prize
–An Algona woman claimed a $10,000 lottery prize this week after scratching off the winning ticket while having dinner with some friends. According to the Iowa Lottery, Sara Abbas won her big prize in the Lottery’s “Super 20” scratch game. Abbas bought the winning ticket at Billie Jo’s, after redeeming another ticket that had been a $20 winner.
Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
kicdam.com
Arnold Park Amusement Park to Construct Apartments for Foreign Workers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — A long-time goal of Arnolds Park Amusement Park is coming to fruition. The park has purchased two adjacent properties and has the option on two others. CEO John Paulsley says they can finally arrange adequate housing for their summer workers who are strewn all over the area now.
more1049.com
Melissa Etheridge Performing at Blue Water Festival
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — This weekend is the Okoboji Blue Water Festival held at Arnolds Park Amusement Park, and you may have heard of the musical guest this year: Melissa Etheridge. Etheridge spoke with More 104.9’s Kevin and Rhi on their morning show, describing how her latest release,...
more1049.com
Iowa DNR Treating More Sites of Invasive Plant In Lakes Area
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Last week KICD reported on the discovery, and rapid Department of Natural Resources response, of Eurasian watermilfoil in Lost Island Lake. The plant has now been discovered in both Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji and Minnewashta Lakes. Fishery biologist Mike Hawkins says frequent surveys...
more1049.com
Clay County Supervisors Consider Repealing County ATV/UTV Ordinance
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed changing the county ordinance for ATV/UTV use at a previous meeting following a recent change to State code. The original plan, as reported by KICD, was to amend Clay County’s regulations to match the new laws but now there might be a different option.
Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill
The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
Carroll man jailed for contact violation
PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
more1049.com
more1049.com
Theft Investigation Leads To Palo Alto County Pursuit
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Minnesota woman has been charged after a theft investigation turned into a pursuit in Palo Alto County on Monday. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office began pursing an SUV on Highway 18 shortly after eight o’clock that night after identifying it as a vehicle wanted by the Estherville Police Department.
more1049.com
Muniz Named ILCC Women’s Wrestling Coach
Estherville, IA (KICD)–The Iowa Lakes Community College Athletics Department has added a women’s wrestling program. Now the program has it’s first head coach. Pending Board approval, Corey Muniz will lead the new program as the search begins for qualified female wrestlers. Muniz is looking forward to working...
more1049.com
DrugCharges Filed Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Drug charges have been filed against an Estherville teen following a late July traffic stop in rural Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us a deputy initiated the stop on Highway 9 just outside of town shortly after two o’clock on the morning of July 30th where an investigation determined 18-year-old Cristian Lopez-Bartolon was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance.
Woman arrested for livestock neglect pleas not guilty
A woman who was allegedly responsible for the deaths of at least 1,000 pigs has entered a plea in the Sac County court system.
stormlakeradio.com
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Clay County Accident
A single vehicle accident from back in late July in Clay County has led to charges against a Cedar Rapids man. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at approximately 11:30am on July 30th after they received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue. 57-year-old Joel Bolar was driving a pickup, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest in a slough.
more1049.com
Trial Date Delayed For One of Two Suspects in Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The first degree murder trial date for one of two people charged in a 2021 Estherville murder case has been pushed back. 19-year-old Connor Uhde was scheduled to go in front of a jury later this month but online court records show that date has now been pushed back to October making him the second person to go to trial in the case.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
