Starting 8/15/22 through 8/19/22 MORE 104.9 will conduct an on air contest to win tickets to see Vanilla Ice on Thursday, September 15th at the Clay County Fair! Each weekday (Monday-Friday) at 7am and 8am, listeners will have the chance to call 712-580-1049 and be the 9th caller. The listener who is caller #9, will be asked to pick one envelope # 1-10. 5 envelopes will have a pair of tickets inside, 5 envelopes will be empty. The announcer will open the envelope on air and reveal if the caller is a winner or not. Once the envelope has been opened, it will be eliminated. The contest will continue until all 5 pair of tickets have been given away. There will be a total of 5 winners. Tickets are valued at $56 per/pair, according to promoter. Winners will be notified by phone. Winners will need to follow all COVID guidelines and protocols put in place by the concert or venue organizer(s). The winner is responsible for any local, state or federal taxes that may occur. MORE 104.9 is not responsible for any cancellation or re-scheduling of the event. Concert tickets are not redeemable for cash. Must be at least 18 years of age to enter and win. Full contest rules can be viewed on more1049.com.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO