Adam Barlass
4d ago
omg not 3pounds of marrijuana. they will get life now. but catch somebody with 150 thousands fentynol pills and you are released immediately
12
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Two Felony Warrants
At about 11:32 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Columbia Street and Radio Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Richard Jimenez,...
Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system
STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
crimevoice.com
Hayward Police Arrest Suspect for Multiple Gun Charges
Originally Published By: Hayward Police Department Facebook Page:. “While the personal use of marijuana is legal in California, there are still guidelines that must be followed to ensure the safety of the community. It is illegal to drive while under the influence of marijuana and any marijuana being transported in a car must be in a sealed container.
Man arrested, accused of killing Roseville teen after she died from fentanyl overdose
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Roseville teen made his first appearance in court Friday. The charges come a week after Roseville Police said they believed a June overdose death involving a 15-year-old girl was fentanyl-related. According to the Placer County...
KCRA.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
Stockton Police Department short 100 officers, police association speaks out
STOCKTON — A fatal shooting outside of Sherwood mall in Stockton could have possibly been prevented if the Stockton Police Department was not short of 100 officers, according to the officer's union. "There is a direct correlation between the increase in crime, specifically violent crime, and uniformed officers on the street." The quote is one of several from the Stockton Police Officer's Association in the last two months, all focused on the department staffing shortages that have led to officers being overworked. Stockton has grown in population over the last decade. In 2021, U.S. census data reported the city's population was 292,262;...
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting in front of Stockton mall, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in front of a mall in Stockton on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in front of the Golden 1 Credit Union bank in front of the Sherwood Mall, which is on Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College, the Stockton Police Department said.
crimevoice.com
Woman arrested in Calaveras County after expired registration leads to discovery of narcotics in vehicle
Above: Items seized during arrest | Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County authorities recently arrested a woman on narcotics charges and multiple out-of-county warrants after deputies initially discovered the registration on an associated vehicle was expired. Shortly before 1:30 on the afternoon of August 4, deputies made contact with...
Rancho Cordova police find 285 marijuana plants, nearly $40K in cash at home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search. According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.
mymotherlode.com
Surveillance Image Released From Sonora Armed Robbery
Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has released a surveillance photo captured of the suspects who carried out an armed robbery at the AM-PM Express Mart on Pesce Way. It happened this morning (August 11) at around 4am. They held the cashier at gunpoint, stole an undetermined amount of cash, and ran away toward Highway 49.
Sacramento man convicted in fatal May 2021 shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing another man during a robbery in May 2021. According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Patrick Noied guilty of first-degree murder this week.
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
KSBW.com
World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges
A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best bull rider in the...
crimevoice.com
Felony Assault Charge Filed Against Former Richmond Police Officer
Originally published as a Contra Costa District Attorney press release – “Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed a felony assault charge with two enhancements against a former Richmond Police Department Officer. 28-year-old Eric Smith, Jr. faces one count of felony assault with a deadly...
KMPH.com
Massive meth bust in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A minor traffic stop led to a big bust in Merced. The California Highway Patrol says one of its officers noticed a 2011 Honda Odyssey with an obstructed view, and pulled the car over. The trooper “noted several factors and tradecraft that led him to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity,” the Merced-area CHP wrote on Facebook.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol
Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles
At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
crimevoice.com
Man and Two Teens Arrested after Robbery Witness Reportedly Shot At
UNION CITY — A man and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman and then shooting at a witness who followed them. The robbery and shooting occurred in Union City and the suspects were apprehended 15 miles away in East Oakland. UCPD officers were dispatched on August...
