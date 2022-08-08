ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

A plethora of Portland area music lovers gathered at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, OR over the weekend for Pickathon 2022, a four-day celebration of music and community that featured an array of artists from a mix of genres. The festival made its triumphant return after a two-year hiatus with a little something for everyone including indie pop stars Wet Leg, Wu-Tang‘s GZA, London jazz torchbearers Sons of Kemet, alt-rockers Built to Spill, and so much more.
