electrek.co

Mercedes EQS review: You can no longer call internal combustion vehicles ‘luxury’

I got to spend almost a week with the Mercedes EQS as my daily driver and it sure was interesting to see what it was like owning a $130,000 car. One thing’s for certain and stood out however, electric propulsion takes luxury to a new level. In fact, at this point, I’d be reluctant to call anything with an internal combustion engine a luxury vehicle. Here’s why:
CARS
electrek.co

Ford CEO calls out Tesla’s Elon Musk over electric pickup lead

Ford CEO Jim Farley has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s lead in electric pickup trucks. Musk responded. Do we have a little friendly competition in the electric pickup market?. In the auto industry, or any competitive industry really, it is rare that CEOs...
DEARBORN, MI
electrek.co

EVgo signs supply deal with Delta Electronics for 1,000 fast chargers coming to the new GM network

US public charging network EVgo has announced a new supply agreement with global energy solutions provider Delta Solutions for 1,000 fast charger piles capable of charge outputs up to 350 kW. This news is particularly relevant because some of those 1,000 piles will be deployed by EVgo on the nationwide network recently announced by GM and Pilot Company / Flying J.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucid Motors#Lucid Air#Stealth#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Q2 Financial Report#Ev
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron

Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
ENTERTAINMENT
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz Metris van on its way out in US

Mercedes-Benz will drop the Metris mid-size van from its U.S. lineup after the third quarter of 2023, the automaker told dealers in a memo sent on Thursday and seen by Automotive News (subscription required). The stated reason is the end of production of the van's 2.0-liter turbo-4, an engine that's...
CARS
electrek.co

Hyundai selects BorgWarner’s iDM to power new EV model

Hyundai Motor Company has announced it will be using BorgWarner’s integrated drive module (iDM) for a new small electric (EV) model. For the second time in less than two years, Hyundai is partnering with BorgWarner to power a new EV release. Hyundai’s A-segment (small size) EV is planned for production in the third quarter of 2024.
CARS
electrek.co

XPeng shares G9 features – charging 200 km of range in 5 mins, ‘immersive 5D experience,’ and 480 kW chargers

Chinese EV automaker XPeng Motors has shared additional details of its upcoming G9 SUV – a vehicle it is pegging as the “world’s fastest-charging mass-produced EV.” We’ve also have our first glimpse of the G9 interior, which will feature XPeng’s Xopera immersive media system. As a result, nearly 23,000 people have reserved the upcoming SUV in the first 24 hours.
HOME & GARDEN
electrek.co

Rivian files patent for ‘front dig mode’ – possibly a more user-friendly version of ‘tank turn’

Back in 2019, when Rivian was just another EV startup, it delivered a tidal wave of virality by teasing “tank turn,” in which a shiny new R1T pickup drove in, spun in place, then drove off. A recent patent shows that Rivian may be developing a similar mode, called “front dig mode,” that turns more tightly and may be easer for EV drivers to use. It’s probably just as likely to destroy a bunch of precious trails though.
CARS
The Guardian

Mate Rimac: the rising star of electric supercars

Mate Rimac cannot help but be distracted. Cars are flying around the corner behind me as they turn on to the hill climb at the racetrack in front of Goodwood House. The deafening roars and the rapt crowd are testament to the power and lure of the internal combustion engine.
CARS
SlashGear

This All-Electric RV Packs Luxury, Solar, And Starlink For Off-Grid Glamping

Bowlus recently unveiled its newest Volterra RV, the world's first production all-electric camper. It features 100% more battery capacity than the Bowlus Terra Firma, and it comes with ingenious perks and luxurious features that allow for indefinite, off-the-grid camping. Moreover, the Volterra has enough power to emergency charge your EV while basking in the sights and sounds of nature.
TRAVEL
electrek.co

Tern Quick Haul first ride: Testing out Tern’s most affordable high quality cargo e-bike yet

At Eurobike 2022, I had the chance to test out a number of fun and innovative new electric bikes; one of the models I was most looking forward to was the Tern Quick Haul. Having covered the bike’s unveiling earlier this year, I knew that I was going to want to test out this new lower-cost model to see if it could maintain the high quality reputation that Tern is known for.
BICYCLES
electrek.co

Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer blasts dirt and grime away for $129 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of having a dingy driveway? Maybe pollen is covering your home’s siding or car. Well, regardless of the dirt and grime that needs to be cleaned up, Sun Joe’s 2,030 PSI electric pressure washer is up to the task. On sale today for $129, you’re saving $30 and enjoying a 19% discount as well as enjoying the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

Wheel-E Podcast! Fat tire electric trikes, new NIU, Can-Am electric motorcycles & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from companies including Addmotor and NIU, a discussion of how the Inflation Reduction Act left out critically important electric bicycles, upcoming electric motorcycles from Can-Am and Kawasaki, fast electric surfboards, and lots more.
CARS
Top Speed

A New Leak Hints At the Unthinkable: xDrive AWD for the G87 BMW M2

Earlier this year, we reported that the next-generation 2023 BMW M2 is too fat and too heavy to be equipped with their M xDrive all-wheel drive (AWD) system. As the M2 migrates to the new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, after all, the compact performance coupe is expected to gain more weight. This latest leaked document, however, seems to contradict the statements made by BMW M’s engineers, because it reveals that an M2 with M xDrive is coming out after all.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla starts converting its energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs

Tesla has started converting its Tesla Energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs and Model 3 sedans, getting rid of their gas-powered vehicles. When Tesla Energy shows up at a customer’s home, it does with vans and cars powered by gasoline, which isn’t the best look for the world’s leader in electrification – but Tesla is looking to address that.
