Are you tired of having a dingy driveway? Maybe pollen is covering your home’s siding or car. Well, regardless of the dirt and grime that needs to be cleaned up, Sun Joe’s 2,030 PSI electric pressure washer is up to the task. On sale today for $129, you’re saving $30 and enjoying a 19% discount as well as enjoying the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO