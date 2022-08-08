Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Mercedes EQS review: You can no longer call internal combustion vehicles ‘luxury’
I got to spend almost a week with the Mercedes EQS as my daily driver and it sure was interesting to see what it was like owning a $130,000 car. One thing’s for certain and stood out however, electric propulsion takes luxury to a new level. In fact, at this point, I’d be reluctant to call anything with an internal combustion engine a luxury vehicle. Here’s why:
electrek.co
Ford CEO calls out Tesla’s Elon Musk over electric pickup lead
Ford CEO Jim Farley has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s lead in electric pickup trucks. Musk responded. Do we have a little friendly competition in the electric pickup market?. In the auto industry, or any competitive industry really, it is rare that CEOs...
electrek.co
EVgo signs supply deal with Delta Electronics for 1,000 fast chargers coming to the new GM network
US public charging network EVgo has announced a new supply agreement with global energy solutions provider Delta Solutions for 1,000 fast charger piles capable of charge outputs up to 350 kW. This news is particularly relevant because some of those 1,000 piles will be deployed by EVgo on the nationwide network recently announced by GM and Pilot Company / Flying J.
electrek.co
Tesla is reportedly going to build Model Y with BYD blade batteries at Gigafactory Berlin
After months of rumors that Tesla is going to use BYD’s blade batteries at Gigafactory Shanghai, there’s a surprising turn of events that suggest Tesla is actually going to use the new battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin, and it reportedly already took delivery of the first cells. In...
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next week if the House passes the bill and President Biden signs it quickly as is expected.
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz Metris van on its way out in US
Mercedes-Benz will drop the Metris mid-size van from its U.S. lineup after the third quarter of 2023, the automaker told dealers in a memo sent on Thursday and seen by Automotive News (subscription required). The stated reason is the end of production of the van's 2.0-liter turbo-4, an engine that's...
electrek.co
Hyundai selects BorgWarner’s iDM to power new EV model
Hyundai Motor Company has announced it will be using BorgWarner’s integrated drive module (iDM) for a new small electric (EV) model. For the second time in less than two years, Hyundai is partnering with BorgWarner to power a new EV release. Hyundai’s A-segment (small size) EV is planned for production in the third quarter of 2024.
electrek.co
XPeng shares G9 features – charging 200 km of range in 5 mins, ‘immersive 5D experience,’ and 480 kW chargers
Chinese EV automaker XPeng Motors has shared additional details of its upcoming G9 SUV – a vehicle it is pegging as the “world’s fastest-charging mass-produced EV.” We’ve also have our first glimpse of the G9 interior, which will feature XPeng’s Xopera immersive media system. As a result, nearly 23,000 people have reserved the upcoming SUV in the first 24 hours.
electrek.co
Ford and DTE Energy announce largest renewable energy purchase in US history
Ford and DTE Energy are taking a massive step in the fight against climate change. The automaker and Detroit-based energy company DTE Energy are announcing today a new clean energy agreement, the largest of its kind. As part of its plans to reach carbon neutrality, Ford is announcing today it...
electrek.co
Soaring EV demand pushes lithium market to double by 2030, according to new report
According to new forecasts, the lithium market is expected to double by 2030 as soaring EV demand accelerates. Is it finally happening? Did we reach the threshold for mass EV adoption? Several legacy automakers are reporting staggering growth in EV sales. In fact, some are having a hard time keeping up with demand.
electrek.co
Rivian files patent for ‘front dig mode’ – possibly a more user-friendly version of ‘tank turn’
Back in 2019, when Rivian was just another EV startup, it delivered a tidal wave of virality by teasing “tank turn,” in which a shiny new R1T pickup drove in, spun in place, then drove off. A recent patent shows that Rivian may be developing a similar mode, called “front dig mode,” that turns more tightly and may be easer for EV drivers to use. It’s probably just as likely to destroy a bunch of precious trails though.
Mate Rimac: the rising star of electric supercars
Mate Rimac cannot help but be distracted. Cars are flying around the corner behind me as they turn on to the hill climb at the racetrack in front of Goodwood House. The deafening roars and the rapt crowd are testament to the power and lure of the internal combustion engine.
This All-Electric RV Packs Luxury, Solar, And Starlink For Off-Grid Glamping
Bowlus recently unveiled its newest Volterra RV, the world's first production all-electric camper. It features 100% more battery capacity than the Bowlus Terra Firma, and it comes with ingenious perks and luxurious features that allow for indefinite, off-the-grid camping. Moreover, the Volterra has enough power to emergency charge your EV while basking in the sights and sounds of nature.
electrek.co
Tern Quick Haul first ride: Testing out Tern’s most affordable high quality cargo e-bike yet
At Eurobike 2022, I had the chance to test out a number of fun and innovative new electric bikes; one of the models I was most looking forward to was the Tern Quick Haul. Having covered the bike’s unveiling earlier this year, I knew that I was going to want to test out this new lower-cost model to see if it could maintain the high quality reputation that Tern is known for.
electrek.co
Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer blasts dirt and grime away for $129 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of having a dingy driveway? Maybe pollen is covering your home’s siding or car. Well, regardless of the dirt and grime that needs to be cleaned up, Sun Joe’s 2,030 PSI electric pressure washer is up to the task. On sale today for $129, you’re saving $30 and enjoying a 19% discount as well as enjoying the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Wheel-E Podcast! Fat tire electric trikes, new NIU, Can-Am electric motorcycles & more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from companies including Addmotor and NIU, a discussion of how the Inflation Reduction Act left out critically important electric bicycles, upcoming electric motorcycles from Can-Am and Kawasaki, fast electric surfboards, and lots more.
Top Speed
A New Leak Hints At the Unthinkable: xDrive AWD for the G87 BMW M2
Earlier this year, we reported that the next-generation 2023 BMW M2 is too fat and too heavy to be equipped with their M xDrive all-wheel drive (AWD) system. As the M2 migrates to the new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, after all, the compact performance coupe is expected to gain more weight. This latest leaked document, however, seems to contradict the statements made by BMW M’s engineers, because it reveals that an M2 with M xDrive is coming out after all.
The legendary ‘dune buggy’ is back with an electric motor
The Manx 2.0 closely follows in the original's footsteps with its rugged yet voluptuous silhouette. The vehicle's predecessor was a kit car built on a shortened, taller-wheeled, more maneuverable modified Volkswagen Beetle chassis. The electric buggy will be driven by two motors at the rear. The U.S.-based carmaker Meyers Manx,...
electrek.co
Tesla starts converting its energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs
Tesla has started converting its Tesla Energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs and Model 3 sedans, getting rid of their gas-powered vehicles. When Tesla Energy shows up at a customer’s home, it does with vans and cars powered by gasoline, which isn’t the best look for the world’s leader in electrification – but Tesla is looking to address that.
