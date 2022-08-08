ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Commercial Observer

Evolve Med Spa Expands to D.C. Region With Frederick Location

Evolve Med Spa is entering the Maryland market with a 2,000-square-foot lease at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor lifestyle center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. “Tenants are attracted to Westview Promenade because they are benefited by the center’s high-traffic-generating...
FREDERICK, MD
Commercial Observer

True Athlete Performance Opens First Permanent Studio in Maryland

True Athlete Performance, a sports training provider, has inked a 3,000-square-foot lease at 10312 Governor Lane Boulevard in Williamsport, Md.— its first fully-dedicated location serving a three-state area. “We’ve served the area in terms of team training, camps and clinics since 2009,” Josh Daniels, vice president of True Athlete...
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economy#Business Industry#Q1#Lee Associates Maryland
Commercial Observer

DC Mayor Bowser Commits $170M to 11 Affordable Housing Projects

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C.’s Department of Housing and Community Development, has committed more than $170 million to 11 affordable housing projects in the District, according to the Mayor’s office. Combined with with the $135 million commitment announced in February that went to 10 projects,...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center

As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park

Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking garage

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month

Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy