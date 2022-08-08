Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Evolve Med Spa Expands to D.C. Region With Frederick Location
Evolve Med Spa is entering the Maryland market with a 2,000-square-foot lease at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor lifestyle center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. “Tenants are attracted to Westview Promenade because they are benefited by the center’s high-traffic-generating...
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
Commercial Observer
True Athlete Performance Opens First Permanent Studio in Maryland
True Athlete Performance, a sports training provider, has inked a 3,000-square-foot lease at 10312 Governor Lane Boulevard in Williamsport, Md.— its first fully-dedicated location serving a three-state area. “We’ve served the area in terms of team training, camps and clinics since 2009,” Josh Daniels, vice president of True Athlete...
Report: Baltimore City wrongly paid company $2 million in property tax funds
A new Inspector General report details how the City of Baltimore accidentally deposited more than $2 million into the bank account of an organization that already owed unpaid property taxes.
Commercial Observer
DC Mayor Bowser Commits $170M to 11 Affordable Housing Projects
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C.’s Department of Housing and Community Development, has committed more than $170 million to 11 affordable housing projects in the District, according to the Mayor’s office. Combined with with the $135 million commitment announced in February that went to 10 projects,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center
As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
popville.com
Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park
Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
Anne Arundel County becomes latest school system to add ticket cameras to buses
Anne Arundel County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to equip its public school buses with cameras capable of issuing citations to illegally passing vehicles.
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Middle River
BALTIMORE, MD—A woman from Baltimore who enjoys playing the daily numbers games recently decided to start playing more scratch-offs and ended up winning $50,000 on the $10 Money Rush game. “This’ll be used for bills,” she said with a smile on August 9 as she claimed the prize at...
peninsulachronicle.com
Former Owner Of The Pizza Shop In York County Plans To Reopen Restaurant This Fall
YORK-Longtime residents of York County will be happy to hear that a popular pizza establishment that closed late last year will soon reopen. Brian Betts, a former owner of The Pizza Shop in Washington Square Shopping Center, is bringing back crowd-pleasing tastes of yesteryear with the reopening of the business this fall.
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Harry Potter Concert, Haitian Caribbean Festival, Baltimore Beat Celebration, and more
With only a couple more weeks of summer vacation left, the kids will be back to school before you know it. This weekend presents a plethora of opportunities to learn something new with fun, family-friendly, educational experiences — from a skateboarding workshop to a lesson about frogs. There are...
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
