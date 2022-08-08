ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google sued after pulling free Workspace tools for early adopters

By Craig Hale
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJkKI_0h9PE7oD00
(Image credit: Google)

Google is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit after allegedly going back on its promise to provide lifetime access to its early Workspace subscriptions free of charge.

The Stratford Company LLC, acting on behalf of early adopters, is suing Google parent company Alphabet for a sum of more than $5 million for ‘luring’ early Workspace adopters to use its services during the initial testing stages in return for free lifelong access.

Initially known as Google Apps, then G Suite, Google Workspace includes many of the free services with which we are familiar today, including Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, as well as paid extras like cloud storage via Google Drive and custom email domain support.

Google Workspace slammed

Google started charging customers $12 per month for the premium version of its business-oriented suite in 2012. However, earlier this year, the tech giant told its early adopters (to whom it had promised free access for as long as the services are offered), known as ‘legacy’ users, that they would soon be charged to use the services, too.

Part of the complaint, filed in a San Jose federal court, reads: “Google’s abandonment of the credo ‘don’t be evil’ is well-illustrated in this case.”

“Google, as the better part of a conglomerate worth nearly two trillion dollars, breaks a promise to loyal customers who helped Google develop a profitable product, in order to pad its already grossly outsized profits," it adds.

The firm is seeking class-action status for the users it represents. Damages are to be determined at trial, but it is thought that the sum will amount to more than $5 million (more than £4.1 million).

The case at hand is: Google LLC v. The Stratford Company LLC, 5:22-cv-4547, US District Court, Northern District of California.

Via Bloomberg

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the electrification of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

There's now a whole new way to log-in to your Google account

Google has announced its Cloud and Workspace accounts will now support single sign-on (SSO) from third-party identity providers in a welcome security boost. The company says it hopes the move will allow customers to “more easily access Google’s services using their existing identity systems.”. Google has supported SSO...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google Workspace wants to make sure hackers don't get into your juicy files

Google Workspace has announced it is upping the ante in its fight against hackers with increased security measures for its business-oriented accounts. In order to protect users against hijacking attacks which “can have far reaching consequences for the account owner or the organization it belongs to,” Google is introducing a new evaluation step that will request additional verification if an action is deemed “risky.”
INTERNET
TechRadar

1Password 8 puts desktop features on its mobile app - but is it enough?

The latest update to 1Password bridges the gap between its mobile and desktop versions. Central to the new and updated 1Password 8 app are significant customization and ease of access enhancements (opens in new tab), including a personalized home tab for quick tool access, redesigned Watchtower user interface, and the Collection feature, which migrated from the desktop app to mobile. There are also some minor tweaks such as new icons, typography, and "detailed item views."
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Docs#Google Apps#Google Drive#Linus Company Google#The Stratford Company Llc#Alphabet#Google Workspace
TechRadar

Google hopes new campaign will get Apple to support RCS

Google is ramping up its efforts to get Apple to support the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard on iMessage after previous offers to work together on integration fell on deaf ears. With support from the mobile industry body GSMA, device manufacturers, and mobile operators, Google has been spearheading RCS as...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Burger King just emailed everyone a blank receipt - but it's not a scam

Burger King customers around the world were left baffled after opening their email inboxes to find a blank receipt from the fast food restaurant chain. It would seem that the company mailed everyone - not just people with an account, but most likely people in the marketing database, too - a completely blank receipt. Some people even got multiple receipts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Step aside Google, Amazon, Roku: TiVo is coming to smart TVs

Remember TiVo? Back in the pre-cord-cutting days, the company’s DVRs were omnipresent – so much so that the phrase “TiVo it” was used interchangeably to mean recording a TV show. Now, the company is bouncing back as a third-party smart interface alternative to Google, Amazon, and Roku on the best 4K TVs, with the first TiVo-powered sets expected to arrive sometime in mid-2023 in both Europe and the US.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

iCloud Drive vs Dropbox: Which is best?

Stuck between choosing iCloud Drive and its competition? Compare it to Dropbox in this detailed showdown. When it comes to storing data online, there are two schools of thought: a cloud drive similar to your computer’s existing hard drive, which promises to make files accessible from virtually anywhere; and a cloud backup tool which makes a copy of your existing, physical hard drive to help protect you against emergencies. Each of these generally have personal and business offerings to choose from, but because iCloud Drive is primarily a personal product, we’re exploring that avenue in this head-to-head.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Amazon is bringing pay with your palm to a load of new stores

Amazon has announced an expansion of its palm-reading payments service, Amazon One, which will come to a range of new Whole Foods stores across the state of California. Until now, only a handful of Whole Foods stores in locations like New York and LA have been equipped with the necessary facilities, but the expansion will bring Amazon One to 65 new sites over the course of the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Your Amazon wedding registry definitely isn't as private as you think

Amazon gift registries are a treasure trove of personally identifiable information, and due to some glaring security flaws, one that needs no keys, experts have warned. Findings from The Intercept found anyone is able use these registries to find out all kinds of sensitive information about people around the world, living - and even those that are yet to come to this world.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The apps we can’t wait to use with Stage Manager on iPadOS 16

If you’re an iPad user with an M1-equipped device, then multitasking is about to get a lot more useful with iPadOS 16. Stage Manager, a new moniker given to Apple’s way of sending apps to the background so you can focus on one task while having another handy is different from the current option to split your screen or slide over an app so it takes up a portion.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google Workspace update gives you another reason to abandon Microsoft 365

Editing Microsoft Office files such as Word documents and Excel spreadsheets is set to get a lot smoother for Google Workspace users. The company has announced a number of improvements to the way Workspace users interact with Microsoft Office files, including better notifications around file type and editing, hopefully ending issues with overwriting and restoring content.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Telegram founder angry at Apple - Here's all you need to know

There's no love lost between Telegram founder Pavel Durov and the Apple Inc. He has always been firing broadsides at the Cupertino-based company. In the past, he has taken potshots at it for being 'totalitarian', and for 'putting restrictions on app development'. Now, firing a fresh salvo, Durov has blamed...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Samsung HW-Q930B review

The Samsung HW-Q930B rewrites the mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar rulebook. The days where stepping down from Samsung’s flagship surround setup to the next model down meant having to swallow all kinds of compromise are over. This is serious home theater sound for an affordable price, and it's excellent. Samsung...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

45K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy