ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Inside Pablo Escobar’s Mexican hideout-turned-hotel for A-listers

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IaWWg_0h9PDbyR00

A mansion believed to have belonged to the notorious, and notoriously violent, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has now been turned into a luxury hotel.

Situated along the Caribbean coastline in Riviera Maya, Mexico, Escobar reportedly hid from authorities in this estate, according to Jam Press.

In the 1970s, when the Mexican government decided to turn the now-popular town of Tulum into a vacation destination, Escobar saw an opportunity to snap up one of the most exclusive properties there.

Named Casa Malca, it’s suspected that Escobar snuck away there to escape authorities due to its remote off-grid location.

Once he was captured and killed, the property was left abandoned.

Nearly a decade after his death, the estate was discovered by art collector Lio Malca, who decided to purchase and renovate the property over two years into an artistic hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8knf_0h9PDbyR00
Drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, the former boss of the Medellín cartel, and his wife Maria Victoria in 1983 in Colombia.
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38t9E2_0h9PDbyR00
Situated along the picturesque Caribbean coastline in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the luxurious hotel estate is said to have been the home of Escobar, who used the property to hide from authorities.
Casa Malca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGreu_0h9PDbyR00
Upon arriving, tree trunk-lined walls offer private guidance toward the main entrance where unique art sculptures and installations await.
Casa Malca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAYCn_0h9PDbyR00
There are 71 boutique suites and rooms.
Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2la9cl_0h9PDbyR00
In the 1970s, the Mexican government decided to turn the town of Tulum into a vacation destination, overturning the “exclusive haven” for the wealthy and successful.
Casa Malca

Casa Malca now holds 71 boutique suites and rooms. Spanning a colossal 193,750 square feet with 590 feet of beach frontage, antiques are featured throughout to bring a “natural” experience, according to the hotel’s website.

Tree trunk-lined walls are visible as you make your way to the estate, which is filled with art sculptures and installations.

Persian rugs, paintings, books and furniture are seen throughout the property for a “one-of-a-kind” experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rkk7S_0h9PDbyR00
In the foyer, two swinging chairs frame the entrance and are situated next to a pair of white curtains, which are made from vintage wedding dresses.
Casa Malca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKxaw_0h9PDbyR00
Inside, high-rise ceilings and walls made completely from concrete encompass the area and are accented with heavily patterned flooring.
Casa Malca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJxo5_0h9PDbyR00
The primary suite where Escobar stayed.
Casa Malca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7Gtu_0h9PDbyR00
The bedrooms boast views across the coastline.
Jam Press

In the foyer are two swinging chairs situated next to a pair of white curtains made from vintage wedding dresses. Features include high-rise ceilings and walls of concrete that are accented by patterned flooring.

The bedrooms boast views across the coastline through panoramic windows. The primary suite is where Escobar likely stayed — and it features black walls and flooring with a rainfall shower and dual sinks.

Other amenities include two pools, an underground adult-only grotto, three restaurants and two bars.

Often frequented by A-list celebrities, palm trees surrounding each room offer optimal privacy along the exclusive beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZIl0_0h9PDbyR00
On the beach, there are handmade tiki huts.
Casa Malca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iW3RO_0h9PDbyR00
After nearly a decade, the estate was discovered and purchased by art collector Lio Malca, who decided to revamp the property over two years into an artistic hotel.
Casa Malca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSHEN_0h9PDbyR00
Escobar saw a window for opportunity and snapped up one of the most exclusive properties within the town.
Casa Malca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvEm4_0h9PDbyR00
Other amenities include two pools, an underground adult-only grotto, three restaurants and two bars.
Jam Press

“Lio has preserved the bucolic charms of the place and has included several artworks signed by renowned artists, such as Jeff Koons, Basquiat, Keith Haring and a rare sculpture by Kaws,” Ana Prado Contti, a Brazilian luxury real estate broker who visited the hotel, told Jam Press.

“Guests and hotel staff also communicate via WhatsApp at any time of the day,” Contti added. “Several celebrities have been there, such as actress Cara Delevingne and model Elle Macpherson.”

Contti claims that locals believe the house is still part of Escobar’s family.

It costs about $502 per night, with the price lowering in the winter months to $344.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle Macpherson
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Pablo Escobar
Person
Jeff Koons
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Kaws
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Real Estate#A List#Mexico#Real Estate Broker#Mexican#Colombian#Jam Press#Medell N#Getty Images Situated
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RadarOnline

Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary

These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
SEATTLE, WA
Vice

A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy

Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy