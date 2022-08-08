Inside Pablo Escobar’s Mexican hideout-turned-hotel for A-listers

A mansion believed to have belonged to the notorious, and notoriously violent, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has now been turned into a luxury hotel.

Situated along the Caribbean coastline in Riviera Maya, Mexico, Escobar reportedly hid from authorities in this estate, according to Jam Press.



In the 1970s, when the Mexican government decided to turn the now-popular town of Tulum into a vacation destination, Escobar saw an opportunity to snap up one of the most exclusive properties there.

Named Casa Malca, it’s suspected that Escobar snuck away there to escape authorities due to its remote off-grid location.

Once he was captured and killed, the property was left abandoned.

Nearly a decade after his death, the estate was discovered by art collector Lio Malca, who decided to purchase and renovate the property over two years into an artistic hotel.

Drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, the former boss of the Medellín cartel, and his wife Maria Victoria in 1983 in Colombia. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Upon arriving, tree trunk-lined walls offer private guidance toward the main entrance where unique art sculptures and installations await. Casa Malca

There are 71 boutique suites and rooms. Jam Press

Casa Malca now holds 71 boutique suites and rooms. Spanning a colossal 193,750 square feet with 590 feet of beach frontage, antiques are featured throughout to bring a “natural” experience, according to the hotel’s website.

Tree trunk-lined walls are visible as you make your way to the estate, which is filled with art sculptures and installations.

Persian rugs, paintings, books and furniture are seen throughout the property for a “one-of-a-kind” experience.

In the foyer, two swinging chairs frame the entrance and are situated next to a pair of white curtains, which are made from vintage wedding dresses. Casa Malca

Inside, high-rise ceilings and walls made completely from concrete encompass the area and are accented with heavily patterned flooring. Casa Malca

The primary suite where Escobar stayed. Casa Malca

The bedrooms boast views across the coastline. Jam Press

The bedrooms boast views across the coastline through panoramic windows. The primary suite is where Escobar likely stayed — and it features black walls and flooring with a rainfall shower and dual sinks.

Other amenities include two pools, an underground adult-only grotto, three restaurants and two bars.

Often frequented by A-list celebrities, palm trees surrounding each room offer optimal privacy along the exclusive beach.

On the beach, there are handmade tiki huts. Casa Malca

Escobar saw a window for opportunity and snapped up one of the most exclusive properties within the town. Casa Malca

“Lio has preserved the bucolic charms of the place and has included several artworks signed by renowned artists, such as Jeff Koons, Basquiat, Keith Haring and a rare sculpture by Kaws,” Ana Prado Contti, a Brazilian luxury real estate broker who visited the hotel, told Jam Press.

“Guests and hotel staff also communicate via WhatsApp at any time of the day,” Contti added. “Several celebrities have been there, such as actress Cara Delevingne and model Elle Macpherson.”

Contti claims that locals believe the house is still part of Escobar’s family.

It costs about $502 per night, with the price lowering in the winter months to $344.