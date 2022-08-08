ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US announces another $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Pentagon announced another $1 billion in military support to Ukraine Monday that includes a cache of ammunition, explosives and medical supplies .

The package involves ammunition for the two American-made artillery systems fielded by Kyiv, the 155mm howitzer and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The shipments will also include mortars, high explosives and air defense missiles, as well as 50 armored ambulances.

“This package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment – the types of which the Ukrainian people are using so effectively to defend their country,” DoD press flack Todd Breasseale said in a statement.

The announcement marks the eighteenth time President Biden has used his so-called “drawdown” authority for Ukraine, which allows the shipment of US military inventory to allies in crisis.

The $1 billion in military support to Ukraine includes a cache of ammunition, explosives and medical supplies.
AFP via Getty Images
The Pentagon package involves ammunition for the two American-made artillery systems, the 155mm howitzer and a rocket system.
EyePress News/Shutterstock
Ukrainian servicemen fire mortars on a front line.
via REUTERS

The additional ammunition and medical supplies come as Ukraine steps up its counter-attack in the southern province of Kherson, ahead of an expected move to retake territory captured by Russia in the opening days of the war.

That counterattack has been in part enabled by American-made artillery systems like the HIMARS, which has extended Ukrainian offensive capabilities and been a key part of efforts to disrupt Russian supply routes within the occupied south.

New York Post

New York Post

