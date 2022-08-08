ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Man wins $100,000 lottery prize while celebrating his wedding anniversary

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syn8m_0h9PDWVg00

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man celebrating his wedding anniversary with a trip to the beach with his family and friends won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he and his group of family and friends were visiting the beach to celebrate his second wedding anniversary when they made a stop at Calabash Food and Fuel in Calabash, where a friend recommended he buy lottery tickets.

"We wouldn't have known about it if it hadn't been for him," Smith said of the lucky store.

Smith selected a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket and revealed a $100,000 prize.

He said his friend was ecstatic to learn his store recommendation had brought him a jackpot.

"He was so excited that the store he picked out for us produced a winner for our group," Smith said.

Smith said he celebrated his win by taking the group out for breakfast.

"I've always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery," he said.

The winner said his plans for the money include making home improvements and building a yard fence for his 9-week-old dachshund, Stella.

Comments / 84

Minute Maid
4d ago

Wow, What is the perfect timing? 💯Congratulations, on your anniversary. The 😁 on your faces is not just from the winning# Continue to enjoy life, your wife, & family.

Reply(1)
34
Teresa Nunnery
3d ago

Congratulations so happy for you both. May your journey be everything God has in plan for you. May you always be happy and take the good with the bad. And never go to bed angry. And spend your money wisely.

Reply
13
Nayla al asmar
4d ago

congratulations and happy wedding anniversary many more to come for both🎉🎉🌹🌹💃💃💃

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Golf game leads North Carolina man to $250,000 lottery prize

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a good day on the golf course led to his winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot. James Bock, 79, of Raleigh, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to buy a $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo's store on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh because he had some extra cash in his pocket.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Stella, NC
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner

Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
SALEM, OR
KMBC.com

Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the July 30 drawing was cashed in last week. The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed the prize at the lottery's Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
cbs17

Moore County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scratch-off ticket turned out to be worth $100,000 for a Moore County woman. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said Cassandra Bandy of Carthage was the latest big winner. They say she bought a $20 ticket for the 100X The Cash game at...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Philly

Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
UPI News

N.J. mom rents billboard to congratulate doctor daughter

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A proud New Jersey mother celebrated her daughter receiving a doctorate by purchasing space on a billboard in a busy area. Kendra Busbee, 52, of Camden, said she paid $1,250 to have the face of her daughter, Kristine Smalls, 30, printed on the billboard overlooking Route 130 in Camden to congratulate her on earning her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
420K+
Followers
62K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy