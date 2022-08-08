Mansplainer torments neighbor with passive-aggressive parking instructions

We’ve all been in that situation when we’ve been driving around a crowded parking lot, just desperate for a spot, when we see that one person is obnoxiously taking up two spots with their car.

Some people leave notes when they’re angry, but this person left a diagram on the proper way to park.

The diagram was posted on Reddit by someone under the username @MrReallyBadGamer to the page Casual UK.

The user wrote that the note wasn’t on his car, but was on another car on his street. It showed a car that was parked across the line separating one parking spot from another.

The diagram even included a drawing of the correct way to park and gave the bad parking job a rating of two out of 10.

“2/10 for effort,” it read. “Must try harder…”

Immediately people went to the comments section to express their opinions on the matter.

The diagram included a rating of how the person parked. Reddit/MrReallyBadGamer

The comments on the post were met with mixed reactions. Reddit/MrReallyBadGamer

One user criticized the drawing by saying both sets of cars were parked incorrectly because they didn’t leave enough room for vehicles next to them to back out of the space.

“I mean if you want to be ultra picky, you’d point out that the cars in the top row are also technically not parked correctly as you are supposed to park with your left wheels as close to the left line as possible. Everyone does this, everyone has room to get out. Problem is almost no-one anywhere does this, meaning we all have to live with trying to squeeze out of tiny gaps either side of the car,” they wrote.

Another user defended the way the person parked by pointing out that people take up extra spaces to preserve the paint on their car.

“They’re not managing to park like this; they’re doing it deliberately so someone doesn’t open their car door onto their precious paintwork,” they said.

Some people just thought the entire thing was funny.

“Ouch, hit them with that ‘not angry, just disappointed’ thing. Reconsider your suitability for a driving license time,” a Reddit user commented.