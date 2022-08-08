ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mansplainer torments neighbor with passive-aggressive parking instructions

By Brittany Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Hm2m_0h9PDVcx00

We’ve all been in that situation when we’ve been driving around a crowded parking lot, just desperate for a spot, when we see that one person is obnoxiously taking up two spots with their car.

Some people leave notes when they’re angry, but this person left a diagram on the proper way to park.

The diagram was posted on Reddit by someone under the username @MrReallyBadGamer to the page Casual UK.

The user wrote that the note wasn’t on his car, but was on another car on his street. It showed a car that was parked across the line separating one parking spot from another.

The diagram even included a drawing of the correct way to park and gave the bad parking job a rating of two out of 10.

“2/10 for effort,” it read. “Must try harder…”

Immediately people went to the comments section to express their opinions on the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pv3cp_0h9PDVcx00
The diagram included a rating of how the person parked.
Reddit/MrReallyBadGamer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Mfyv_0h9PDVcx00
The comments on the post were met with mixed reactions.
Reddit/MrReallyBadGamer

One user criticized the drawing by saying both sets of cars were parked incorrectly because they didn’t leave enough room for vehicles next to them to back out of the space.

“I mean if you want to be ultra picky, you’d point out that the cars in the top row are also technically not parked correctly as you are supposed to park with your left wheels as close to the left line as possible. Everyone does this, everyone has room to get out. Problem is almost no-one anywhere does this, meaning we all have to live with trying to squeeze out of tiny gaps either side of the car,” they wrote.

Another user defended the way the person parked by pointing out that people take up extra spaces to preserve the paint on their car.

“They’re not managing to park like this; they’re doing it deliberately so someone doesn’t open their car door onto their precious paintwork,” they said.

Some people just thought the entire thing was funny.

“Ouch, hit them with that ‘not angry, just disappointed’ thing. Reconsider your suitability for a driving license time,” a Reddit user commented.

Comments / 13

Autumn Esparza
4d ago

The "Author" called this act passive aggressive. Not exactly the definition but ok. Maybe the neighbor wasn't available at the necessary times to discuss the issue. IMO this was the most direct and educational approach to the situation. We all know how the bad parking neighbor would've acted if confronted and now instead, they have the visual imprinted in their brain. Parking in one spot is not a complicated concept to grasp. Double parking is a ticket able offense. JS.

Reply(1)
11
I WILL SAY IT!!
4d ago

Some people are severely allergic to ignorance and stupidity. I would not have been that nice, but then again I would never live in a situation where I have to deal with neighbors!

Reply
6
White kings
4d ago

Looks like he actually does have to mansplain if that’s how they are parking.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

‘Selfish idiot’: Homeowner covers driver’s car with angry notes after blocking skip

A homeowner covered a driver’s car with angry notes after it blocked their skip from being collected.Images of the black Vauxhall Corsa, thought to have been parked in Dovecot, Liverpool, plastered with messages were shared on social media on Thursday.The notes, which look to be stuck on the vehicle with duct tape, read: "Selfish idiotic parking!"Parking right next to a bulging skip that’s due to be collected today has cost me a lot of time and money.”The note claims the driver parked their car in front of the skip at around 8.03am, causing the homeowner to ‘spend hours’ knocking on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’

A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch

Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
ANIMALS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy