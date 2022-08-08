Read full article on original website
Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest
ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence. George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the […]
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
ozarkradionews.com
Two Ava Felons Arrested For Guns & Drugs Monday
Ava, MO. – Two convicted felons from Ava were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on West 76 Highway. Dylan Rogers and Reuben Albritton, both age 20 of Ava, have been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less a class D Felony; Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Possession a class E Felony. Rogers received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution a class E Felony.
KTTS
Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary
(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri
IRON COUNTY, Mo. – Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Keith Johns, 65, of Salem, Missouri, and Daniel Martin, unknown age, of Viburnum, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route 32, nearly eight miles east of Bixby.
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
mymoinfo.com
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Police arrest woman; find drugs during vehicle search downtown
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem is dead after a head-on crash in Iron County, Missouri Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 32, seven miles east of Bixby, Mo. Troopers say 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another...
Webster Co. man charged with child molestation gets 7 years
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — One of seven Webster County men charged with sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a reduced charge of child molestation. Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14 years […]
KYTV
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
houstonherald.com
Two residents from Licking hurt in hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run accident Tuesday night injured two Licking residents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Jeffry Leathers said an unknown vehicle struck a northbound 2008 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Tiffany J. Mourning on County Road 2010 in the rear, causing it to run off the roadway and strike a tree. The other vehicle left following the 10:29 p.m. crash.
kjluradio.com
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
Deadly crash leaves one Lebanon teenager dead
LEBANON, Mo.- Monday afternoon two teenagers driving in Laclede County were involved in a car accident. The two teenagers were driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck hit an embankment and rolled into a pond off the side of the road, totaling the truck. One of the teenagers was pronounced dead on the […]
ozarkradionews.com
Two Fatal Crashes on Saturday in Mountain Grove
Mountain Grove, MO. – Mountain Grove has experienced the loss of two individuals on Saturday, in two different accidents. The first accident occurred on Highway AD at 5:20PM. Tangala Brown, 64 of Mountain Grove, was Eastbound in her 1999 Dodge Caravan when she crashed. Brown traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck the embankment. She was not wearing her safety device. Brown was pronounced deceased at 6:14 by Dr Joe Jones of Mercy, and transported to Elliott Gentry Funeral Home in Cabool.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Christina Lee Sawyer
Services for Christina Lee Sawyer, 47, are 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
MoDOT conducting study of a portion of U.S. 63; southern Missouri not included
The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic and safety study with its consultant team to identify ways to improve the 47-mile stretch of U.S. 63, from south of the U.S. 50 interchange in Osage County to Rolla in Phelps County. The goal is to explore specific improvements that...
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Bob Lynch
Funeral services for Bob Lynch, 89, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Ozark Baptist Church, Houston. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Send an online condolence. Interment will be at Ozark Cemetery, Houston. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral...
