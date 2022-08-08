ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
