ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Murphy nominee Platkin gets closer to becoming NJ's attorney general

By Louis C. Hochman, Karen Yi
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTjTH_0h9PB8aJ00
Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin

The New Jersey State Senate's judiciary committee has signed off on Matthew Platkin to be the state's next attorney general — setting him up for a likely confirmation from the full Senate.

Platkin has been New Jersey's acting attorney general since February.

Late last month, state Sen. Richard Codey, D-Essex, told NJ Advance Media that Platkin had his endorsement . Codey's OK was seen as a key step toward a confirmation hearing under a rule known as senatorial courtesy — which first requires approval from senators representing a gubernatorial nominee's home county or district. Platkin is a resident of Montclair.

Platkin moved ahead with support from all the Democrats on the judiciary committee, as well as Republican State Sen. Jon M. Bramnick, who said he disagreed with Platkin and Gov. Phil Murphy's administration on many matters of policy, but the acting attorney general was qualified for the job.

Republican state Sens. Mike Doherty and Tony Bucco both voted against moving Platkin ahead, criticizing his role in the Murphy administration's COVID response and saying they didn't trust him to be an impartial attorney general. Platkin had been Murphy's chief counsel as the pandemic hit and Murphy ordered shutdowns and other restrictions.

The acting attorney general has also faced scrutiny for his role in the Murphy administration's response to allegations made in 2018 that then-School Development Authority head Al Alvarez raped fellow administration official Katie Brennan when they both served as part of the governor's 2017 campaign. Brennan has testified she told Platkin and others about the alleged rape, but nothing was done to protect her. Alvarez, who stepped down amid the controversy, has denied the allegations and was not criminally charged.

In a statement released after the vote, Platkin said he appreciated the "opportunity to answer questions about my priorities as attorney general, and to discuss the recent accomplishments of our office."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Gothamist

New York welcomes 3 busloads of asylum seekers from Texas

Media and immigrant rights activists gather outside one of the three busses that arrived at Port Authority, from Texas, on Tuesday carrying 80-100 asylum seekers from Central and South America. The scene outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal featured protesters, some well-wishers and lots of politics. [ more › ]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Doherty
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Richard Codey
Person
Katie Brennan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Politics State#Senate#Nj Advance Media#Democrats#Republican
Gothamist

Extra Extra: They're auctioning off Joan Didion's stuff

Because proceeds of the sale of her kitchenware will go to charity, here are your end-of-day links: back-to-school relief checks, NYC can't quit landfills, Weezer's Broadway residency canceled, Liz Cheney sounds off, blue whales are so big, TikTok nicknamers, splooting panda, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
346
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy