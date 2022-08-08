ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Obituary for Jerry Hanna

Obituary for Jerry Hanna

Funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84 of Sulphur springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Hanna passed away on August 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
OBITUARY FOR ERIC SHOCKEY

OBITUARY FOR ERIC SHOCKEY

Eric Shockey, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on August 9, 2022 in his sleep at his residence. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Eric was born on November 22, 1986 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Bill and Debbie (Riddle) Shockey. He worked as a health care provider and was a manager at Pizza Hut.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn

Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn

Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Loren G. Seely

Obituary for Loren G. Seely

Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Maxwell G. & Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Robert Seely. Mass of Christian. Burial will be on Friday, August...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
OBITUARY FOR RICKY REED

OBITUARY FOR RICKY REED

A funeral service for Ricky Reed, age 73, will be held at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00AM. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 9:00 to 10:00AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Officiating will be Brother Bobby Joe Keller. Serving as pall bearers will be Johnny Reed, Howard Wolf, Randal Reed, Richard Reed, Jerry Keller and Jackie Reed. Mr. Reed passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Carriage House Manor in Sulphur Springs, TX.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Mary Junell Ross

Obituary for Mary Junell Ross

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Jerry Crabtree

Obituary for Jerry Crabtree

Memorial service for Jerry Crabtree, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Stinson and Jeff Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Tubb, Jeremy Tubb, Bill Holden, Tommy Anderson and Tony Wilks. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Crabtree passed away on August 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Michael Warren Attaway

Obituary for Michael Warren Attaway

Funeral service for Michael Warren Attaway, age 64 of Winnsboro, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Malcom Ellis and Rev Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery with Ronnie Stapleton, Mike Simpson, Dwayne Attaway, Byron George, Marin Tomulet, Allan Hague, Murphy Howle, Shannon Davis, Roger Gaby and Nub Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Attaway passed away on August 7, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Winnsboro.
WINNSBORO, TX
Obituary for Merida Mabe

Obituary for Merida Mabe

Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herrron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to service. Merida passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Pickton, TX, the daughter of Marvlin and Eva Phillips Cowser. She married Roger Lee Mabe on December 11, 1953, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2015. Merida was a member of First Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir, church library, and played piano for N.H. Ministry Services. She loved working on genealogy, sewing, and crochet.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
SSISD Board briefs for August 2022

SSISD Board briefs for August 2022

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 8, 2022. No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. Veronica Arnold presented information re: Food Services purchasing for 2022-2023 school year. 2022-2023 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Nelda Brownlee

Obituary for Nelda Brownlee

Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
PITTSBURG, TX
Obituary for Joel Silver

Obituary for Joel Silver

Graveside service for Joel Silver, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:15 A.M. on August 10, 2022 at DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Silver passed away on July 30, 2022 at his residence. Joel was born on January 12, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Moris Michael...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Discover Local – VR Social

Discover Local – VR Social

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥. No need to travel far and wide to experience summer fun!. We’re taking a tour of Hopkins County (and neighboring areas), and have put together a list of our favorite attractions and experiences. Follow along...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

PJC empowers students with move to 8-week classes

Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.
PARIS, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX

