Obituary for Jerry Hanna
Funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84 of Sulphur springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Hanna passed away on August 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
OBITUARY FOR ERIC SHOCKEY
Eric Shockey, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on August 9, 2022 in his sleep at his residence. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Eric was born on November 22, 1986 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Bill and Debbie (Riddle) Shockey. He worked as a health care provider and was a manager at Pizza Hut.
Obituary for Thomas Dee Hargrave
Thomas Dee Hargrave passed away on August 8, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on June 25, 1947, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Oral and Era Northcutt Hargrave. Thomas was an avid radio control model builder and flyer. He was a long-time...
Obituary for Charles Edward Marzek Jr.
Memorial service for Charles Edward Marzek Jr., age 47, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship. There will be no formal visitation. Charles passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 5, 1975,...
Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Obituary for Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Maxwell G. & Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Robert Seely. Mass of Christian. Burial will be on Friday, August...
OBITUARY FOR RICKY REED
A funeral service for Ricky Reed, age 73, will be held at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00AM. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 9:00 to 10:00AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Officiating will be Brother Bobby Joe Keller. Serving as pall bearers will be Johnny Reed, Howard Wolf, Randal Reed, Richard Reed, Jerry Keller and Jackie Reed. Mr. Reed passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Carriage House Manor in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Obituary for Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
Obituary for Jerry Crabtree
Memorial service for Jerry Crabtree, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Stinson and Jeff Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Tubb, Jeremy Tubb, Bill Holden, Tommy Anderson and Tony Wilks. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Crabtree passed away on August 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Michael Warren Attaway
Funeral service for Michael Warren Attaway, age 64 of Winnsboro, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Malcom Ellis and Rev Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery with Ronnie Stapleton, Mike Simpson, Dwayne Attaway, Byron George, Marin Tomulet, Allan Hague, Murphy Howle, Shannon Davis, Roger Gaby and Nub Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Attaway passed away on August 7, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Winnsboro.
Obituary for Merida Mabe
Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herrron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to service. Merida passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Pickton, TX, the daughter of Marvlin and Eva Phillips Cowser. She married Roger Lee Mabe on December 11, 1953, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2015. Merida was a member of First Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir, church library, and played piano for N.H. Ministry Services. She loved working on genealogy, sewing, and crochet.
SSISD Board briefs for August 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 8, 2022. No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. Veronica Arnold presented information re: Food Services purchasing for 2022-2023 school year. 2022-2023 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/8
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 8, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Back to School. Are you going through the checklist of things to take...
Obituary for Nelda Brownlee
Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
Health Care Foundation raises $35k at Handbag Bingo
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation held its third annual Designer Handbag Bingo last week. The almost 500 participants enjoyed this ladies’ night out event with twenty-six women walking away with new purses and several more receiving door prizes. Thanks to the sponsors, donors, participants and volunteers, approximately $35,000...
Obituary for Joel Silver
Graveside service for Joel Silver, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:15 A.M. on August 10, 2022 at DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Silver passed away on July 30, 2022 at his residence. Joel was born on January 12, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Moris Michael...
CANHelp celebrates 67th annual Back to School Fair
A Hopkins institution since 2017, CANHelp’s annual back-to-school fair helped kids of all ages with school readiness for the 2022-2023 year by providing educational materials, eye exams, hair cuts, and various health services. According to CANHelp, 60 to 70% of Hopkins families qualify as low income, and CANHelp seeks...
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 8/9
Meet Hulk, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Hulk is a 6-month old hound mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped, and heart worm negative. This small chunk is great with other dogs. He would be good with older kids as he still likes to jump a little.
Discover Local – VR Social
𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥. No need to travel far and wide to experience summer fun!. We’re taking a tour of Hopkins County (and neighboring areas), and have put together a list of our favorite attractions and experiences. Follow along...
PJC empowers students with move to 8-week classes
Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.
