FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento Observer
It takes a village for Black youth in North Sacramento
The gym at the Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy in North Sacramento is packed with students. Though it’s a hot July morning, the campus is alive with music echoing through the halls. A crowd of kids chant in unison: “Go Danii! Go Danii! Say, Read Aloud! Read Aloud!”...
Sacramento Observer
Will Newsom OK supervised drug injection sites?
(CALMATTERS) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has a big decision to make — one that could have equally big implications for his national profile. Heading to Newsom’s desk is a controversial bill that would allow Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles to launch trial supervised drug injection sites through Jan. 1, 2028. The sites — which are currently not authorized under federal law — would permit Californians to use illegal drugs under the supervision of medical professionals, who would supply them with clean needles, connect them with substance abuse services if requested, and administer overdose reversal medications if needed.
Sacramento Observer
Citrus Heights City Council Meeting August 11
The Citrus Heights City Council will be meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion will be community updates and policy review. View the agenda. View the meeting via Zoom. View previous Citrus Heights City Council meetings. Visit Citrus Heights’ website for more information....
Sacramento Observer
Folsom Cordova Unified School District Board of Education Meets August 11
The FCUSD Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. Among the topics of discussion is to review student matters. View the meeting agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via YouTube. Join the meeting via Zoom. A link will be posted...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento’s Black Small Business Owners Remain Resilient Despite Pandemic, Inflation
Before the pandemic, being a Black small business owner was daunting. According to the Census Bureau, nearly eight of 10 of Black-owned businesses failed within the first 18 months. When COVID-19 became widespread in early 2020, the situation changed from daunting to dire. “When the pandemic first started, 40% of...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
KCRA.com
Husband of woman killed outside Sacramento school says changes to Folsom Boulevard would save lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The husband of a woman who was killed while picking up her daughter from a Sacramento elementary school in January believes the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and is on a mission to make sure his wife's death wasn't in vain. Four...
Sacramento Observer
State investigating SF housing policies
(CALMATTERS) – In the latest indication that California is serious about cracking down on local governments that it concludes aren’t building enough housing, the state Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that it’s launching a first-of-its-kind “housing policy and practice review” of San Francisco. The housing department said that according to San Francisco’s self-reported data, it has the longest timeline in the state for advancing housing projects to construction — and California’s housing accountability unit has received more complaints about San Francisco than any other local jurisdiction.
Sacramento Observer
Robla School District Board of Trustees Meets August 11
The Robla School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Thursday, August 11 at 5:30 p.m. View the meeting agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via YouTube. Visit Robla’s website for more information. View Robla’s calendar of upcoming meetings and events. EDITOR’S NOTE:...
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Sacramento Observer
Council Vote Puts Youth Funding Measure on November Ballot
The Sacramento City Council voted 8-1 July 19 to place the Sacramento Children and Youth Health and Safety Act on the Nov. 8 ballot. If passed, the measure would allocate 40% of existing cannabis business taxes to youth-related programming. The estimated $9 million-$12 million allocation constitutes 1.3% of the city’s...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
Why is there a three-story Coca-Cola cup in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has multiple landmarks that are considered iconic structures in the city, including the Tower Bridge, Ziggurat building, State Capitol, and Old Sacramento. But a very distinct and instantly recognizable structure in the city is hidden in a neighborhood of warehouses in the Natomas area. At the southwest corner of Gateway […]
Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
